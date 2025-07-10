Tottenham Hotspur could reportedly lose a key star to Real Madrid in the coming weeks as Xabi Alonso’s side are plotting a ‘blockbuster’ transfer.

This summer is vital for Spurs as they need to make several key signings after finishing 17th in the Premier League in 2024/25.

Under Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham were ravaged by injuries last season, but their displays in the Premier League were far from good enough as they slumped to an embarrassing new low.

Still, Tottenham’s run in the Europa League was a saving grace as they beat Manchester United in the final to claim a trophy, Champions League qualification and a huge cash injection.

This was not enough to save Postecoglou from the sack, but it has at least provided new boss Thomas Frank a decent platform to build on in the coming months.

READ: Manchester United and Spurs in £125m race to complete biggest steps down in transfer history



Spurs have already invested around £65m this summer to sit among this window’s biggest spenders in Europe, but they could lose a key player to La Liga as Cristian Romero is heavily linked with an exit.

Muscle issues marred Romero in 2024/25 as he struggled to remain fit consistently, but he remains one of the highest-rated centre-backs playing in Europe.

In recent weeks, Atletico Madrid have been mooted as his most likely next destination, with it even claimed that this proposed deal is already ‘close to completion’.

However, there are hurdles to overcome as Daniel Levy is ‘hesitant’ to let Romero leave and a ‘radical change’ is needed to force through a transfer.

MORE SPURS COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Tottenham ‘best positioned’ to land Club World Cup forward ‘revelation’ with offer ‘prepared’

👉 Tottenham: Ornstein confirms ‘total agreement’ for £55m signing amid green light for Frank reunion

👉 Ange Postecoglou ‘contacted’ over Premier League return as ‘informal discussions’ revealed

Real Madrid could also throw a spanner into the works following their elimination from the Club World Cup at the hands of PSG.

The Spanish giants were exposed by a far superior PSG outfit and a report from Fichajes claims Alonso has ‘demanded a new top midfielder’.

Fichajes also say they are ‘willing to pay’ 80 million euros (£69m) to sign Romero in a ‘blockbuster deal’.

The report adds: