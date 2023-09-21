Tottenham blow as Romano reveals Kane ‘clause truth’; Bayern make ‘agreement’ amid Man Utd links

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Tottenham’s buy-back clause for Harry Kane will “not allow them to sign him again whenever they want”.

Kane left Spurs during the summer transfer window to join Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in a deal worth around £100m.

The 30-year-old entered the final year of his contract during the summer so an exit was always going to be on the table if a suitable bid was submitted.

The England international has enjoyed a dream start in Germany as he has grabbed five goals and two assists in his first six appearances.

Manchester United were linked with Kane before he signed for Bayern Munich and it’s been claimed that the Red Devils were initially the forward’s first choice.

United may go back in for Kane if he eventually decides to return to the Premier League but Tottenham chief Daniel Levy claimed earlier this they secured a buy-back clause when they let their prized asset join Bayern Munich.

But Romano has now revealed the “truth” regarding this “clause”, which is “not traditional”.

“Daniel Levy has spoken about a buy-back clause for Harry Kane after Tottenham agreed to sell him to Bayern Munich in the summer, and I just wanted to clarify some details with my sources and then give as much information as I can on here,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“After speaking with different sources, some have denied this information, while others have confirmed it, but added some different details, which makes it a bit different from being a simple buy-back clause.

“Some people close to the negotiation have explained that it is not a traditional buy-back clause, so it’s not the kind of clause that is going to allow Tottenham to sign Harry Kane again whenever they want.”

Romano later pointed out that “Bayern have agreed to inform Tottenham” if they “decide to sell Kane”.

“It’s just a clause agreed in private, denied by some sources, but confirmed by others, which means Bayern have agreed to inform Tottenham in the future if they decide to sell Kane,” Romano added.

“If they have proposals or bids, specifically from Premier League clubs, Tottenham will receive a formal call from Bayern to be informed of the situation.

“Tottenham will then have the possibility to match any proposals, but nothing changes on the player side, because ultimately Kane will be the one who decides his future, not Spurs or any other club.

“It’s a kind of gentleman’s agreement between Bayern and Tottenham to give them the opportunity to match beds in the future, but, again, only if Bayern decide to sell the player.”

