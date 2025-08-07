Tottenham Hotspur have been dealt a huge blow as the severity of James Maddison’s injury has been confirmed as they plot a raid on Aston Villa.

This summer has been difficult for Spurs as Mohammed Kudus and Joao Palhinha are their only two marquee signings, while they have paid to make loan deals for Mathys Tel and Kevin Danso permanent.

This is while the north London outfit have missed out on Morgan Gibbs-White after being accused of tapping up the Nottingham Forest star, while Heung-Min Son has left to join MLS side LAFC.

Now, Spurs have been dealt a further blow as it has emerged that Maddison has torn his ACL and will ‘miss the majority’ of the 2025/26 campaign.

The 28-year-old suffered the injury over the weekend as Spurs faced Newcastle United in a friendly and their worst fears have been realised after BBC Sport reported that he ‘underwent tests’.

BBC Sport added:

‘Tottenham midfielder James Maddison has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury and is expected to miss the majority of the forthcoming season. ‘Sources have told BBC Sport that Maddison is set to have surgery and will become a long-term absentee as he starts his recovery programme.’

Fabrizio Romano, meanwhile, claims Maddison ‘will be out for the next six/seven months’ and Spurs will ‘look at the market again soon’.

In a statement on Tottenham’s official website, the club confirmed that the England international is set to undergo surgery. They said: ‘His surgery will take place in the coming days and, following that, James will then begin his rehabilitation with our medical team.

‘Everyone at Tottenham Hotspur wishes James a full and speedy recovery. We will be supporting him every step of the way.’

Maddison will be difficult to replace, but a report from Caught Offside claims Spurs have made ‘direct contact’ with Aston Villa as they plot a move for Jacob Ramsey.

It has been suggested that the Villans could be open to selling Ramsey for the right price as they are at risk of breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules.

The report from Caught Offside claims Spurs face competition from West Ham for Ramsey, who could cost as much as £43m.