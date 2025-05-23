Tottenham board’s new stance on Ange Postecoglou future as sack probability given

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has given the Spurs board “food for thought” as the probability of him being sacked now at “50/50”, according to reports.

The Australian has been under huge amounts of pressure for most of the season with Tottenham currently 17th in the Premier League table, one place above the relegation zone.

Postecoglou had some sympathy from the Spurs board earlier in the season with their mounting injury list – but, since getting many of his players back to fitness, the results have still been terrible.

There were rumours before the Europa League final against Manchester United that Postecoglou would be sacked at the end of the season, even if they beat the Red Devils in Bilbao.

Tottenham did exactly that, with a first-half Brennan Johnson goal the difference as Spurs beat the Red Devils 1-0 to lift their first trophy since the 2008 League Cup under Juande Ramos.

Postecoglou insisted after their win on Wednesday that he would be “disappointed” not to be able to continue the job at Tottenham next season.

READ: Mea culpa, mate: We were wrong about Ange Postecoglou sack

He told a press conference: “Look, I think I said yesterday, I am pretty kind of — not relaxed. Relaxed is not the word because I would be disappointed if we couldn’t continue on this path, but it’s not a criticism.

“I understand why it would be difficult for a club like this to buy into one person’s vision. I remember even when I signed, the club and even Daniel said, ‘We went after winners, it didn’t work and now we’ve got Ange,’ but mate, I’m a winner. I have been a serial winner my whole career.”

And now Football Insider’s senior correspondent Pete O’Rourke has revealed that the Tottenham board are now “50/50” on whether to sack Postecoglou.

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “It’s papering over the cracks. That Europa League success is a brilliant moment for Tottenham.

MORE SPURS COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Tottenham target £173m trio in huge blow to Liverpool after securing Champions League football

👉 16 Conclusions on Spurs winning the Europa League: Amorim sack, Postecoglou vindication, terrible Manchester United

👉 FA Cup winner the next manager of Tottenham after Postecoglou sack?

“Champions League football will boost the finances of the club and everything else, and that’s a big thing for Tottenham going forward.

“Their league form has not been good enough, there’s no getting away from that. It’s probably about 50/50 right now, it’s given the Spurs hierarchy food for thought and obviously the fans are very happy right now.

“I don’t think winning the Europa League will ensure Postecoglou keeps his job. To be fair to Postecoglou, he’s been open after the match what whatever happens will happen.

“It’s obviously given Spurs a bit more to think about, having ended that trophy drought. But the club’s hierarchy might be thinking they might have to make a change.”