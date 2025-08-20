According to reports, Eberechi Eze to Tottenham Hotspur has moved a step closer as Crystal Palace are ‘close to an agreement’ for a potential replacement.

Eze has emerged as Tottenham‘s top target in recent weeks and they have moved ahead of rivals in the race to sign the England international.

Earlier this summer, the 27-year-old was on Arsenal’s radar, but Mikel Arteta’s side decided against stepping up their interest in the attacking midfielder.

This is somewhat surprising as Eze has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League in recent years and grabbed 25 goal involvements in all competitions last season.

The £68m release clause in Eze’s contract recently expired, but this has enabled Spurs to negotiate a lower fee for the Crystal Palace star.

READ: Seven glaring transfer priorities highlighted by Premier League opening weekend



On Tuesday, it emerged that Spurs and Crystal Palace have reached an ‘agreement’ over an overall package worth around £60m for Eze, who is ‘waiting’ for his current side to land a replacement.

Crystal Palace have been linked with several potential options, though journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that they are ‘close to an agreement’ to sign Leicester City star Bilal El Khannouss.

Jacobs said on X: ‘Crystal Palace close to an agreement with Leicester for Bilal El Khannouss. £30m+ package broadly in place, with the Moroccan attacker keen on the move.

‘Palace now deciding whether to proceed or bid for Tyler Dibling. Christos Tzolis another leading option, but Club Brugge prefer not to sell.

‘Eberechi Eze training as normal until Palace inform him a replacement has been found.’

MORE SPURS COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Chelsea: Merson ‘cannot believe’ Blues mistake of not hijacking Tottenham deal as key ‘worry’ raised

👉 Potter sack, Arsenal trophy, Liverpool record and more kneejerk reactions from opening Premier League weekend

👉 Transfer rumour ranking: Isak bombshell fails to stir Liverpool, Rodrygo gets Real hint



Eze may not be Tottenham’s last summer signing as they are also linked with other potential targets.

Brentford centre-back Nathan Collins has been mentioned as an option, with a report from Caught Offside claiming Spurs are ‘stepping up their efforts’ to ‘beat Liverpool to the signing’.

The report explains:

‘Collins is under contract with Brentford until 2029, which makes any potential transfer complicated, with the Bees eager not to lose more key players after a difficult summer. ‘Collins is now attracting interest from Tottenham, Liverpool and Man United, and Spurs are now upping their efforts to lure the Republic of Ireland international to north London. Frank is keen to work with his former player again and contacts are expected to take place imminently.’

Spurs have exited our top ten ranking of this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe, though the two signings of Eze and/Collins would see them re-enter this list.