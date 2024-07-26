Tottenham boosted in pursuit of unwanted Serie A star after coach admission

Tottenham Hotspur may have been given a huge boost in their hopes of signing Juventus winger Federico Chiesa after his new boss cast doubt over his future.

Juve are said to be entertaining offers for Chiesa, 26, with his contract expiring next summer. There is no suggestion that he will sign a new one at the Allianz Stadium, so he may well be available at a cut-price deal.

Tottenham are just one of a number of clubs who have been linked with a move for the Italy star, who has suffered with injury and poor form over recent seasons. Since registering 16 goal contributions in the 2020-21 season before helping the Azzurri to win the European Championships, he has only managed 22 in the three years since, playing just 68 league games in that time.

Thiago Motta’s arrival as coach, replacing Max Allegri after helping Bologna qualify for the Champions League last season, has ushered in a new era in Turin. Motta has now commented directly on Chiesa’s situation and whether he will be part of things going forward. There were just two words uttered: “We’ll see.”

Reports in Italy suggest Motta will have no problem losing Chiesa, with the likes of Dusan Tadic, Filip Kostic and Arkadiuz Milik at his disposal in attack.

Tottenham are yet to make any sort of concrete move for Chiesa, but manager Ange Postecoglou has bemoaned “misinformation” around transfer stories and remained tight-lipped on their prospects, while out on a pre-season tour in Japan.

“At this time of year it’s pretty hard for supporters because they don’t have all the information and it’s fair to say there’s plenty of misinformation out there,” he told reporters at a press conference.

“We’re working hard to bring players in and it’s a process that you sometimes have to be patient with. But in terms of what we set out to do, that’s still the plan and you have to stay disciplined with that. Sometimes the timings don’t work out and it doesn’t happen as quickly as you want and you don’t get them (players) in at the right time but I thnk it’s really important you stay disciplined and not run off and chase other things.

“So, what we started with at the start of summer are still there, and I wouldn’t want to put timelines on it. A lot of that is out of our control and we just need to be patient. From where I sit at the moment we’re still in that phase where what we identified is still what we’re after.”

Archie Gray, the teenager signed from Leeds for around £45m, remains Spurs’ only major signing so far.

