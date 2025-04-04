A pundit claims that Ange Postecoglou is “one step” closer to leaving Tottenham Hotspur and he “should go” even if they win the Europa League.

Postecoglou is under immense pressure at Spurs and is among the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

The former Celtic boss enjoyed a decent first season at Tottenham in 2023/24 as he overhauled their style of play and came close to qualifying for the Champions League.

However, Spurs have massively declined this season and suffered their 16th Premier League defeat of the campaign against Chelsea on Thursday night. This result leaves them 14th in the table.

Postecoglou’s support has evaporated in recent months. Spurs fans jeered his substitutions, while the head coach cupped his ear while looking at the crowd when Pape Sarr scored a disallowed goal.

Former Premier League forward Stan Collymore has hit out at Postecoglou following this act.

“The main takeaway from last night’s match between Chelsea and Tottenham was Ange Postecoglou cupping his ears in the direction of his own supporters after the Pape Sarr goal that was eventually ruled out by VAR,” Collymore told Caught Offside.

“In doing that, he has probably taken one more step towards the exit door. By doing something like th

at, he is making himself increasingly unpopular.

“There is no sign that this is the Ange Postecoglou team that creates lots of chances, scores lots of goals, and takes lots of risks.

“It feels like it is almost the exact opposite of what he had doing at the start of his tenure at Tottenham. This is now a team that lacks confidence, and has no dynamism or verve.

“I was one of the people that said that his style of play was not sustainable in the Premier League, and that has proven to be the case.

“And I really believe that he is sleepwalking his way towards the sack, and I think he should go even if he were to lead Tottenham to the Europa League, which would be a good parting gift. For me, it is clear that the club needs to go in a different direction next season.”

Collymore has also encouraged former boss Mauricio Pochettino to avoid a return to Spurs.

“There have been rumours of Mauricio Pochettino possibly making a return to Tottenham, having seemingly held talks with Daniel Levy. But if I was him, I would not go anywhere near his former club, as I think very little has changed from when he left in 2019.

“I was at the Champions League final that year when Liverpool defeated them, and I remember very clearly how frustrated he was with the club after that.

“If he came back, he was not be given the tools to do the job that he wanted, so it would make little sense for him to be willing to go back there.”