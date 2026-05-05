Roberto De Zerbi will 'do everything' to land an Italian club's duo

Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi ‘will do everything’ to land a pair of players from an Italian giant in the event he staves off relegation, reports journalist Enrico Camelio.

De Zerbi’s spell in charge of Spurs so far has been inspired. In four matches, he’s picked up two wins and a draw, seeing the north London club jump above West Ham, out of the relegation zone.

The five-year contract given to him by Tottenham shows their desire to support De Zerbi for the long run, and he’s planning to shape his squad for next season.

Journalist Camelio reports if the Italian boss manages to avoid relegation, he ‘will do everything’ to sign two players from Roma: Mile Svilar and Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Spurs have long been told that they need to sign an upgrade on current goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, and Svilar has 16 clean sheets in Serie A this season – the second most, behind Jean Butez.

His save percentage of 78.3 per cent is the third-best in the league, so Tottenham would be getting a quality asset if Svilar came through the door.

Pellegrini, meanwhile, has seven goals and four assists in all competitions this season, largely from attacking midfield.

Spurs were said to be in the mix for Svilar in January, when Thomas Frank was still at the helm, and two managers later, they are still looking at the Roma keeper.

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At the time, it was suggested he had a £60million price tag on his head, which ‘wouldn’t scare English clubs.’ Alongside Tottenham, reports at the time suggested Manchester United, Chelsea, Inter Milan and AC Milan were all keen on signing Svilar.

Whether the north London club will be able to lure him in, then, remains to be seen.

But the suggestion that De Zerbi ‘will do everything’ to land Svilar and Roma team-mate Pellegrini means Tottenham won’t back down in the pursuit, no matter who they are up against.

There is certainly going to be a necessity to sign a new goalkeeper, as it’s believed Vicario is moving closer to Inter Milan, which could also remove one of the rivals in the race for Svilar.

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