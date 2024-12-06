Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has reacted to his heated confrontation with “disappointed” supporters after his side lost 1-0 at AFC Bournemouth.

It was hoped that Spurs could step up to another level after they demolished Man City last month, winning 4-0 at the Etihad.

However, Postecoglou have subsequently gone two games without a win in the Premier League. They were held to a 1-1 home draw against Fulham before they were deservedly beaten 1-0 by Bournemouth on Thursday night.

Tottenham’s inconsistency is infuriating as they have six wins, two draws and six losses in the Premier League. They are tenth and six points adrift of the Champions League places.

Postecoglou is among the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked and he confronted angry supporters after his side’s loss at Bournemouth. He admitted he must “cop it”, but he “didn’t like what was being said”.

“They’re disappointed and rightly so,” said Postecoglou.

READ: Postecoglou reaches familiar Spurs manager endgame as Angeball drifts towards despair



“They gave me some direct feedback, which I’ve taken on board. I didn’t like what was being said because I’m a human being but you’ve got to cop it.

“I’ve been around long enough to know that when things don’t go well you’ve got to understand the frustration and disappointment. And they’re rightly disappointed because we let a game of football get away from us. But that’s OK. I’m OK with all that.

“All I can say is I’m really disappointed and I’m determined to get it right and will keep fighting until we do.”

He added: “It comes down to us as a collective being a lot more determined to control a game of football and not let the opposition take control.”

MORE SPURS COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Former Chelsea boss inevitably favourite to be next Spurs boss after inevitable Postecoglou sack

👉 Every Premier League club’s worst player in 24/25: Walker, Jesus, Ugarte, Ferguson…

👉 Lazy Liverpool and negligent Newcastle: Every Premier League club’s worst transfer mistake in 2024

Postecoglou has warned supporters against writing off Son Heung-Min, who has been criticised for his performances. He is one of 20 notable players due to be out of contract in 2025.

He continued: “I think there were questions about Mo Salah maybe a year or so ago. I would be wary about doing that, but it might help me if you write him off. Go for it!

“I don’t see that in Sonny, I still think he’s got a hell of a lot of quality and from a physical standpoint, the way he looks after himself, I don’t see his abilities diminishing just due to the age factor at the moment. I don’t see that.

“He’s had a bit of a disrupted start this year where he’s had a couple of setbacks where he hasn’t played regularly.

“I think with Sonny the more regularly he plays, the increase comes in that output. So the answer is no, I don’t think so, and I’d be wary about writing him off.”