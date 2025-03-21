Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ange Postecoglou has been tipped to “lose his job” on one condition with two possible replacements mooted.

Postecoglou is under huge pressure as Spurs have massively declined after they narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification ahead of this season.

Injuries have heavily impacted Spurs this season, but their performances have not been good enough as they have spent most of this campaign in the bottom half of the Premier League.

Postecoglou remains one of the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked following Tottenham’s disappointing 2-0 loss to Fulham before the international break.

Spurs also failed in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, so all of their focus is on the Europa League ahead of their quarter-final against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Ahead of this tie, former Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson claimed Postecoglou will “lose his job” if they “don’t win the Europa League”

“No, I don’t see the point in getting rid of him now because there’s dead space between now and the end of the season. The only thing that saves Ange Postecoglou now is the Europa League,” Robinson said.

“It could either be a disastrous season for Tottenham or in six weeks, we could be talking about them playing in the Champions League next season. His and his team’s future hangs on the Europa League. They’ve got massive games against Frankfurt home and away.

He added: “There’ve been some great nights under his stewardship, but results just haven’t been good enough. For me, if they don’t win the Europa League, then the manager loses his job.”

Robinson has also explained why he reckons AFC Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola and Fulham’s Marco Silva are “achievable targets” for Spurs.

“No disrespect to Bournemouth or Fulham, but Tottenham’s a bigger club. Every week we talk about their fantastic stadium and training ground, so they’ve got everything in place except what’s happening on the pitch,” Robinson added.

“Any manager would know that they can’t take this club backwards because they haven’t won a trophy since 2008, so they’ve only got two options, be successful or do the same as any other manager at this club. Tottenham Hotspur would be a massive draw for any manager.

“Andoni Iraola’s done a fantastic job at Bournemouth. They’re defensively sound, whilst at the same time, they play a really good brand of football.

“Marco Silva doesn’t normally get linked with top jobs because of things that happened earlier on in his managerial career, such as his time at Hull and Everton, but Fulham have become an extremely well-established side, so I wouldn’t be disappointed if either of them were at Tottenham next season and I think both of them are achievable targets for Spurs.”