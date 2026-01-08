According to reports, a Tottenham Hotspur chief has ‘demanded’ head coach Thomas Frank to be sacked after the 3-2 loss against AFC Bournemouth.

Spurs are on a dire run of form under Frank, with the Premier League side only winning three of their previous 13 matches in all competitions.

The north London outfit are currently three games without a win in the Premier League and suffered a late 3-2 loss against Bournemouth on Wednesday. The Cherries were on a ten-match winless run heading into the game.

This leaves Frank as one of two leading contenders to be the next Premier League manager sacked, with Tottenham performing no better currently than they were under Ange Postecoglou. They are 14th in the table after 21 matches.

Performances have been poor, but another of Frank‘s issues is that his approach to football has not clicked with supporters, who have demanded more excitement.

Now, an insider on X who is renowned for claiming there are ’emergency meetings’ at underperforming clubs after they suffer another setback, with this the case shortly following Tottenham’s loss to Bournemouth.

They said on X: ‘BOMBSHELL EXCLUSIVE AT TOTTENHAM!

‘INSIDERS AT SPURS HQ REVEAL: ANOTHER EMERGENCY CRISIS MEETING CALLED FOR TOMORROW OVER THOMAS FRANK FUTURE!

‘ONE TOP OFFICIAL IS FURIOUSLY DEMANDING HE BE SACKED IMMEDIATELY.’

Especially as this has been dramatised in all capitals, we all need to take this report with a handful of salt, but it is clear that results and performances need to improve if Frank is going to remain at Spurs beyond this season.

Frank has also faced criticism after being pictured drinking from an Arsenal cup before the Bournemouth match, but he has insisted that he “did not notice it”.

After the match, Frank said: “I definitely did not notice it. It would be completely stupid of me to take it if I knew.

“It’s a little bit sad that I need to be asked about it. I would never do something that stupid.”

The same insider mentioned earlier has also commented on this situation, claming a ‘full investigation’ is expected.

They said on X: Exclusive: A full investigation will take place into Thomas Frank drinking from an Arsenal-branded cup at last night’s Bournemouth v @SpursOfficial match.

‘CCTV footage 🎥 may be requested. We understand the @Arsenal branded cup was left over from the weekend when Arsenal visited Bournemouth.

‘The key questions: Was Thomas Frank purposely set up by someone? Did Thomas Frank know and do it on purpose?’