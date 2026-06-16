Manchester United are facing yet more heartache in a transfer window that is rapidly going off the rails, and it’s thanks to Tottenham.

Man Utd want to add more midfielders after Ederson, but neither Elliot Anderson or Sandro Tonali will follow the Brazilian into Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have pulled out of the races to sign both stars due to the high costs involved. The asking prices for Anderson (£120m-plus guaranteed) and Tonali (£100m) have been deemed excessive by INEOS.

That’s put the full focus on West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes, but the latest from The Mirror has pointed to an all-too-familiar issue.

They stated Man Utd have informed the Hammers they are not prepared to meet Fernandes’ asking price, which is currently £80m.

As such, Man Utd are rolling the dice on the Portuguese by playing hardball on the fee, which is especially risky given clubs the calibre of PSG and Real Madrid also want to sign the 21-year-old.

There was positive news on Tuesday morning by way of David Ornstein, however, who revealed Man Utd had made an enquiry into the signing of Crysencio Summerville.

West Ham value their Netherlands international winger at roughly £50m, with Man Utd drawn to Summerville’s pace which was termed ‘dangerously quick’.

But again, there’s a bump in the road and this time it’s Tottenham-shaped.

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Tottenham want Summerville if Savinho deal crumbles

Taking to X, trusted reporter, Ben Jacobs, claimed Spurs have called West Ham as they weigh up whether to hijack Man Utd’s potential move.

He wrote: “Manchester United have added Crysencio Summerville to their list of wide options, as David Ornstein called.

“An enquiry has already been made to West Ham after Summerville scored high in data analysis.

“Spurs have also called West Ham as Summerville is an option in case Savinho doesn’t move.”

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As mentioned, Man Utd need not fear if Tottenham succeed with their attempts to sign Savinho from Manchester City.

On that front, The Daily Mail recently claimed club-to-club discussions over a deal projected to be worth £60m were ‘advancing’.

That came after Savinho said yes to joining Spurs – just as he did last summer – and Man City gave the green light to the Brazilian’s sale.

But if for whatever reason the Savinho deal does not progress, Tottenham are now a genuine threat to Man Utd’s plans to sign Summerville.

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