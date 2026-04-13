Carragher issues brutal Tottenham relegation verdict as Neville, O’Hara have their say

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher reckons Tottenham “look like they’re going to go down” to the Championship after a 1-0 defeat to Sunderland.

Nordi Mukiele’s 61st-minute goal gave the hosts all three points as Tottenham lost their first match under new head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

Tottenham are now in the Premier League relegation zone with just six matches left to play and two points adrift of West Ham, who occupy the place above them.

And Carragher thinks Tottenham now look Championship-bound as he can’t see where Spurs are going to get their next points from.

Carragher said on Sky Sports: “I can’t believe it. Tottenham look like they’re going to go down. The other [relegation threatened] teams have something going for them.”

On playing Wolves in a couple of weeks, Carragher added: “You look at fixtures, you think that’s a good game for Tottenham. But they’re awful. Tottenham’s a good game for them.

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“Wolves are bottom of the league. Do you think Tottenham will go there, and win? No chance.”

Gary Neville admits Spurs are in “massive trouble” but is tipping Tottenham to survive as they will “just get out of it”.

Speaking about the relegation battle, Neville said on his Sky Sports podcast: “It’s as interesting as the title race.

“The Spurs question – can they go down? Will they go down? Is this the biggest club that’s ever gone down in Premier League history?

“Aston Villa are a massive club, but Tottenham have been in Champions League finals in the last five, six, seven years, and won the Europa League last year, this would be a monstrous moment.

“Some say it would be good for the game because it would demonstrate competitiveness, that anybody can go down in the Premier League, just as when Leicester won it. It was the most phenomenal story that anybody can win the Premier League.

“I actually like what De Zerbi did today on paper, putting Kolo Muani, Solanke and Richarlison up front as a three-pronged attack. It didn’t have great balance but I thought that they would potentially cause more problems.

“They’ve lost at Sunderland and they’ve got big matches to come. The unthinkable could happen.

“I think they’ll just get out of it, but I’ve got no confidence to sit here and say Tottenham are safe right now.

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“Everyone knows they’re in massive trouble and it’s the unthinkable.”

Jamie O’Hara predictably went in on Tottenham after their defeat to Sunderland and claimed the current players “are nowhere near it”.

O’Hara said: “Absolutely shocking. Spurs didn’t deserve anything from the game. It sums up Spurs this season. They did absolutely nothing, offered nothing.

“Non-existent performances all over the park. Connor Gallagher, shocking. Randal Kolo Muani, shocking. Dominic Solanke, shocking. Richarlison, shocking. Destiny Udogie, shocking.

“You can’t carry six players when you are fighting relegation! You have to fight and put in a performance.

“Absolutely woeful again. I can’t believe how bad this team have got. De Zerbi is a good manager but he can’t produce miracles; the players have to produce for him.

“Nowhere near good enough. The quality on the pitch is non-existent. These players have fallen so far off from where they think they are as footballers.

“I am not seeing anything from this team that warrants staying in the Premier League. There is nothing that says they can stay up. There isn’t enough fight, quality or passion.

“For the majority of the game, I couldn’t believe what I was watching. These players are nowhere near it.”