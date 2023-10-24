Carragher picks out Tottenham star as the ‘most influential player in the Premier League’

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has suggested that Tottenham playmaker James Maddison is currently “the most influential player in the Premier League”.

Spurs have been in sensational form this season but watched Premier League rivals Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool all leapfrog them in the standings over the weekend.

But Fulham were no match for Tottenham on Monday night as goals from Son Heung-min and Maddison continued Ange Postecoglou’s unbeaten Premier League start as Spurs boss and sent them back to the top of the table.

Maddison and Son were the stars of the show once again for Tottenham in the 2-0 win and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher believes that Maddison is now “probably the most influential player in the Premier League”.

“For me, he’s been probably the most influential player in the Premier League,” Carragher said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football. “I think he has been that influential.

“The credit has to go to the manager. It’s his philosophy, his way of playing, but he (Maddison) has been a major part of that.”

Carragher added: “He has come in and taken the No 10, Harry Kane’s shirt, possibly the greatest player to have played for Tottenham. I think at one stage early on he had the captain’s armband on.

“He is just that type of personality. Sometimes, taking a step up to a bigger club, that scrutiny is too much for players, they can’t actually handle it. It’s not their ability, it’s their mentality.

“He can. He has embraced going to a bigger club, doing interviews with us, being in the spotlight. He absolutely loves it.”

On the praise from Carragher, Maddison told Sky Sports after the match: “That’s the aim. It’s big praise but I appreciate it.

“Coming to a club like Tottenham is a bigger club in stature than Leicester, and I absolutely loved my time there, but the scrutiny, the pressure, the responsibility goes up a notch when you come to one of these bigger clubs. I love that and thrive off that.

“Sixty-thousand fans here today and I just love these occasions on Monday Night Football. That’s when I’m at my best.

“I felt really good out there today and I’m happy we got the win because we’re doing really well as a team. We’ve got such a hard-working team and a great manager. I just want that to continue game on game.”

On his first goal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Maddison added: “I’m really happy. All my goal contributions so far this season have been away from home, I keep seeing stats pop up about it.

“It’s nice to get off the mark here in a convincing performance, solid win, that puts us back to the top of the table.

“It felt a little bit disjointed, Fulham didn’t really press and our centre-backs were able to walk up the pitch with the ball almost. We expected them to press a little bit higher.

“I started dropping deeper and was more involved in the build-up. We got a little bit more success that way.”