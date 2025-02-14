Carragher rejects Postecoglou ‘agenda’ as Tottenham boss and Man Utd coach Amorim have ‘same issue’

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher thinks Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou and Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim “face the same issue”.

Spurs have been rotten season with Postecoglou’s side currently 14th in the Premier League table after 24 matches.

Postecoglou has continued to play the style that brought him early success in his first season at Tottenham and with Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

However, he has been criticised for not changing his style of play in games where they are in control or against harder opposition.

Postecoglou now faces calls for him to be sacked after winning just eight Premier League matches this term and the Australian claimed there was an “agenda” to get him out of Tottenham.

The Spurs said: “That’s just not anywhere near close to objective analysis. That’s just agenda-driven stuff. If it’s to get rid of me that’s fine. Good on you. Go for it a million times. But what this group has given is outstanding. Credit to them.”

But Carragher is having none of it with the Liverpool legend insisting that Postecoglou is “partially or totally responsible for Tottenham’s current troubles”.

Carragher wrote on his Daily Telegraph column: “These damning statistics (losing 25 of 52 games) absorb poor performances before and after the recent horrendous injury list, which, depending on your faith in the manager, is either partially or totally responsible for Tottenham’s current troubles.”

The Liverpool legend added: “In this situation you cannot disassociate the injuries from the playing style. Their principles are the same in all circumstances, the onus being on the players to keep pressing high whatever the situation and score.

“The reality is this: if you insist on only driving in the fast lane, your tyres are going to wear quicker.”

Carragher continued: “Spurs make it too easy for the opposition. Their flaws were identifiable even with their first-choice defence on the pitch, so the idea it will all click back into place once the cavalry returns is optimistic.

“The Premier League consists of 20 of the top coaches working in world football. It is incomprehensible that any coach will not appreciate how and where their rival will be seeking to exploit flaws and act accordingly.

“That is why saying ‘this is what we do’ rings alarm bells. Sometimes you must appreciate that what you want to do will not work. It may only be for a few minutes, but surely being able to read how a game is going or might go is a prerequisite of top-class management?”

Man Utd boss Amorim is also struggling to get good results and performances from his players and Carragher feels they are both facing “the same issue”.

Carragher said: “Postecoglou and his Manchester United opponent this weekend, Ruben Amorim, face the same issue because they built their reputation in a league where they can dominate the ball. I hate the idea of dismissing managers because they ‘only won the Scottish or Portuguese League’.

“If you excel in such countries, credit should be afforded. But with respect to Celtic and Sporting Lisbon, they never have to deal with so many fixtures in which they will suffer out of possession, and have to ready their players for those longer periods where they must focus on winning it back, or stopping clever, world-class attackers.

“Postecoglou and Amorim are fine coaches who deserve to be where they are. The question is how much they can evolve and compromise to make their sides more solid. That is where they are currently falling short.

“One of the most frequent misreadings of analysis of Postecoglou and Amorim is that such compromise means changing formations and ideals.”