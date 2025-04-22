Jamie Carragher has hit out at one Tottenham Hotspur star, who was exposed as a “huge weakness” in the loss against Nottingham Forest.

Spurs are enduring a nightmare season in the Premier League as they are 16th in the table after their 18th loss of the campaign against Forest on Monday night.

Elliott Anderson and Chris Wood netted inside the opening 20 minutes as Forest took control before Richarlison scored a late consolation for the hosts.

This 2-1 win boosts Forest’s Champions League hopes, while Spurs need to win the Europa League to earn a spot in Europe next season.

This result nudges Ange Postecoglou closer to the sack as he’s one of the favourites to be the next Premier League manager to leave.

Spurs have been woeful defensively this season and Carragher claims goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has become a “huge weakness”.

“They actually feel [Vicario coming for crosses] is a huge weakness for Tottenham,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

READ: Postecoglou must be sick at the thought of contemptible Tottenham star failing upwards



“The goalkeeper’s not great. He’s not great on the first one, he’s not great on this one either. He’s never great with the ball coming into the box.

“It’s definitely something they’ve identified that this is a weakness for Tottenham Hotspur.”

Carragher also brutally claimed Spurs defend “like an academy” side.

“Spurs are just so naive, like an academy at times how they perform defensively,” Carragher said.

Carragher also explained why Postecoglou’s recent comments about Tottenham’s performances are “worrying”.

MORE SPURS COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Tottenham ‘have to accept’ key star will leave on one condition in ‘sea-change’ from ‘no-sale attitude’

👉 Premier League prize money table revealed with Liverpool set to break Manchester City record

👉 Premier League net spend table: Liverpool below West Ham over last five years!

He said: “I think like when you listen to managers you feel like you get the same interview because he’s talking about the same problems but it’s his job to fix them.

“We shouldn’t forget they are in poor form – they lost last week at Wolves 4-2. The worry for me a little bit if I was a Spurs supporter, the manager’s talking about we play good football, we’ve let ourselves down with a couple of mistakes.

“On the back of last week at Wolves, after the game he said they played well. That would worry me a little bit. That would tell me that a manager’s sole focus, not sole, but a big thing for him is how his team’s playing with the ball. If they play well with the ball he’ll feel like his team have played well.

“He’ll put that down tonight to a couple of mistakes. You can’t say you played well away at Wolves if you lose 4-2.

“Football’s about with the ball and without the ball and if you played well it means you’ve done well in both categories and that never really happens with Tottenham. We highlighted before the problems they have defensively and within 16 minutes they’re getting beat 2-0.”