A new report has revealed the ‘chances’ of Mauricio Pochettino returning to Tottenham Hotspur to replace Roberto De Zerbi.

Spurs legend Pochettino has been sporadically linked with a potential return to the Premier League side over the past few years.

After managing Tottenham, Pochettino has had spells at PSG and Chelsea, though he has been the United States manager since 2024.

Pochettino guided the USA to the World Cup round of 16 in the summer, and he recently signed a new contract until 2030.

Now, though, Pochettino has been mooted as a contender to replace De Zerbi following Tottenham’s winless start in the Premier League this season.

However, Football Insider have revealed Tottenham’s ‘chances’ of re-appointing Pochettino, with former scout Mick Brown telling the outlet that they are ‘unlikely to turn to him’ after De Zerbi.

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Brown told Football Insider: “I don’t see any way Pochettino could return to Tottenham at the moment,” Brown told Football Insider.

“He’s got this new contract with the USA and it seems like he’s going a good job over there, they were impressive at the World Cup, so he’s going to continue there.

“Every so often he does an interview, speaks about maybe returning to Tottenham, but either the timing is wrong or there are other candidates ahead of him.

“That seems like it’ll be the case again, even if Tottenham do decide to sack De Zerbi, they’re going to have to look somewhere else.

“I’m sure one day they would all like for him to return, he’s still very highly regarded despite the way things ended there, but I’d be very surprised if it happened in the near future.”

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Roberto De Zerbi sent sack warning

Still, ex-Tottenham defender Alan Hutton has warned De Zerbi that he could soon be sacked.

“The expectation of the club and the fans to challenge at the top end of the table and in the latter stages of cup competitions will always be there,” Hutton told SportsMole.

“They need to be competing for silverware and challenging in European competitions.

“They’ve finished 17th two seasons in a row now. It hasn’t been good enough for the past few years. Despite that, the same expectations will still be there moving forward.

“There has been huge investment into the club and a lot of new faces have come in, so I think they need time to become a top team again. They have a good squad and shouldn’t be sitting down near the bottom of the table.

“That said, Roberto De Zerbi needs to get the best out of this squad and he needs to do it fairly quickly. If he doesn’t and they continue to be down the bottom end of the table, then questions will be asked.

“You only have to look at what life is like for Premier League managers now. In some cases you get 10 games to put things right and if it doesn’t work out then you’re gone. De Zerbi has to improve this team sooner rather than later.”

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