Tottenham set Chelsea asking price for Spurs star who ‘wants transfer’ in Romano update

Tottenham have set their asking price for Chelsea transfer target Lucas Bergvall after he asked Spurs to leave this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The north London outfit have already made strides to bring in players with Andy Robertson, Marco Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke all joining.

Tottenham are keen on signing at least one new midfielder in the summer transfer window with Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali and West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes on their list of targets.

Tottenham have already had one bid turned down for Tonali, while they are likely to go back with another, and they are also rivalling Manchester United for Fernandes.

And now Tottenham midfielder Bergvall could make way with a report in talkSPORT revealing over the weekend that Chelsea and Aston Villa are both ‘monitoring’ the Swedish star’s situation.

Bergvall ‘wants to leave’ Tottenham in the summer as he looks for ‘a new challenge’ with Spurs missing out on qualification for European football after narrowly avoiding relegation.

READ: Transfer rumour ranking: Liverpool’s Diomande decision, silly money for Tonali

Our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed on Monday that Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and several Italian clubs are exploring a potential move for Bergvall.

The report adds: ‘Indeed, sources suggest that if Bergvall were to leave Tottenham, a move back to mainland Europe would currently appeal more than remaining in the Premier League.’

And now Romano has claimed that Tottenham are looking for between £45m and £50m in order to sell Bergvall to Chelsea, who made an approach earlier in the year, or another club this summer.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Tottenham Hotspur remain busy with several midfield situations. In addition to the ongoing pursuit of Sandro Tonali, the club are now prepared to consider offers for Lucas Bergvall.

READ: Tottenham: Ornstein reveals Tonali salary will be in region Spurs have never ‘gone before’

“The 20-year-old Swedish midfielder has informed Tottenham, through his representatives, that he would like to explore a new chapter in his career. This decision is not related to unhappiness at the club. Bergvall remains convinced that joining Tottenham was the correct choice. There was strong competition from Barcelona when he made that decision, but he has no regrets.

“However, with Tottenham pursuing Sandro Tonali and looking to strengthen further in midfield, Bergvall feels his opportunities for regular development and playing time could become limited under Roberto De Zerbi.

“A fee in the region of £45-50 million could be enough to complete a transfer. Several clubs are already monitoring the situation closely.

“Brighton continue discussions regarding Luka Vuskovic, but Lucas Bergvall is another name attracting significant interest this summer. There could be movement on this story in the coming weeks.”

READ NEXT: Man Utd or Tottenham? Romano brings Fernandes ‘best placed’ update with Spurs ‘ready to offer’ £70m