Spurs 7-4 Chelsea: James, Silva get nod over Porro, Van de Ven in Pochettino derby combined XI

Mauricio Pochettino is facing Tottenham for the first time as Chelsea boss. It’s a biggie. Here is our combined XI of the two sides ahead of Monday’s Premier League clash in north London…

GK: Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham)

Statistically the best goalkeeper in the Premier League this season, Vicario joined Spurs from Empoli in the summer as a player few had really heard of. He has turned out to be a massive upgrade on former club captain Hugo Lloris.

RB: Reece James (Chelsea)

On his day, there is an argument for James being the best right-back in world football. Unfortunately for him and Chelsea, he spends more time on the sidelines than he does on the pitch.

Pedro Porro is having a top season and is unlucky not to make it in here, especially given James’ lack of minutes under Pochettino.

CB: Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

Class is permanent and all that. Now 39 years of age, Silva is still an outstanding defender.

CB: Cristian Romero (Tottenham)

Micky van de Ven has been excellent this season, especially considering he has only been in England for a matter of months. However, he is not superior to his centre-back partner Romero, who seems to have matured quite a bit under the guidance of Ange Postecoglou.

LB: Destiny Udogie (Tottenham)

Spurs have found a gem in this young man. Udogie is a brilliant modern full-back and Postecoglou’s side will do well to keep hold of him when European juggernauts inevitably come calling.

CM: Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea)

Choosing between Fernandez and Moises Caicedo was pretty tricky, but the Argentine World Cup winner has a slight edge over his fellow South American. The Blues really missed him in the home defeat to Brentford.

CM: Yves Bissouma (Tottenham)

Bissouma looks like a completely different player now he has been freed of the midfield shackles Antonio Conte had placed him in. Funnily enough, choosing him over both Fernandez and Caicedo was easier than choosing between the two Chelsea players.

AM: James Maddison (Tottenham)

What a season Maddison is having. He has come in to this Spurs team and seamlessly made it his own. If Postecoglou’s men are going to mount a title challenge, the England playmaker’s availability will be crucial.

RW: Dejan Kulusevksi (Tottenham)

Besides the obvious striker choice, the attacking options are not great. They are not bad. But not great.

Kulusevski has two goals in 11 matches this season but has been impressive in an unbeaten Spurs team. I mean, who hasn’t? Judging by his start to life at Stamford Bridge, Cole Palmer might make our combined XI for the return fixture in February.

LW: Raheem Sterling (Chelsea)

Chelsea have a lot of forwards but it is definitely a case of quantity over quality. If Christopher Nkunku was fit, he would be through the middle and Heung-min Son would be off the left.

Sterling’s teammate Mykhaylo Mudryk has not shown nearly enough to get in this team and while Sterling has underwhelmed in a Chelsea shirt, we all know the talent he has.

ST: Heung-min Son (Tottenham)

Eight goals in ten Premier League matches this season, Spurs skipper Son is back to his best under Big Ange.

READ MORE: Everton leapfrog Arsenal and Spurs in the only Premier League table that really matters