Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford could be on the move this summer

According to reports, Tottenham are among three ‘potential suitors’ for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford – who has been left out of England’s Euro 2024 squad.

Rashford had a disappointing season at club level and has paid the price by missing out on a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad for this summer’s European Championships in Germany.

After scoring an impressive 30 goals in 56 matches across all competitions last term, the 26-year-old has only managed eight in 42 this season, with this weekend’s FA Cup final against Manchester City his side’s final match of 2023/24.

It is no surprise to see Rashford left out of the England squad and could be the reality check he desperately needed.

MORE ON RASHFORD FROM F365

👉 16 Conclusions on England’s Euro 2024 squad: Rashford, Henderson, alarming defensive gaps, absurd attacking strength

👉 England: Southgate reveals reason for snubbing Henderson, Rashford – ‘it’s as simple as that’

There has been speculation surrounding his future at Old Trafford all season long, with French champions Paris Saint-Germain being perpetually linked.

A change of scenery could be perfect for Rashford, who is certainly not untouchable at Manchester United.

In fact, reports suggest the only players they would not be open to selling are youngsters Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo.

Spurs, Chelsea ‘potential suitors’ for Man Utd star Rashford

As the rumours ramp up and Rashford prepares to watch the Euros from the comfort of his own home, it has been reported that Tottenham are interested in signing him.

According to The Telegraph, Spurs, Chelsea and PSG are all ‘potential suitors’ this summer.

Despite the player’s struggles this term, the report claims that there ‘is not a dearth of interest’ and PSG are a club that ‘have long made overtures’.

Indeed, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi ‘hatched a plan to sign him’ after he shone at the World Cup in 2022.

As ‘talk of a switch to Chelsea has not relented’, it is added that ‘it remains conceivable’ that Spurs will make a move in the summer transfer window.

It does appear that the signing of Rashford depends on the future of Brazilian forward Richarlison.

Spurs are in need of an out-and-out striker and Richarlison is certainly closer to that mold of player than Rashford, so signing the latter to replace the former doesn’t make too much sense.

Oliver Brown, the author of the story, states that ‘Rashford is crying out to be reinvigorated by some fresh scenery’ and ‘the pain of being dropped by England ought to serve as the sharpest reality check’, which is hard to disagree with.

Rashford does not appear to have bad blood with Southgate following his Euro 2024 omission, wishing him and the England players good luck for the upcoming tournament on social media.

Owen ‘very surprised’ by Rashford, England snub

Reacting to Southgate’s decision to omit Rashford from his squad, former England striker Michael Owen has said he is “very surprised” by Southgate’s call.

“Very surprised Gareth Southgate has left @MarcusRashford out of his squad,” Owen wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

📣 TO THE COMMENTS! Should Rashford have been called up by England? Join the debate here.

“Granted he’s had a poor season by his standards but tournament football is different and he’s always been confident in an England shirt.

“We’ve many talented attacking players but very few with Rashford’s pace. In such a big squad, he was worth the risk.”

More: Man Utd news | Will Mauricio Pochettino replace Erik ten Hag? | Full England squad