According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur chiefs have made a ‘decision’ on whether to ‘sack’ head coach Ange Postecoglou, who is under pressure.

The former Celtic boss is towards the end of his second season at Spurs after joining the Premier League outfit ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Postecoglou was praised for his work during his debut season as he overhauled his side’s style of play, making them one of the most entertaining teams to watch in the Premier League.

Tottenham’s end to the campaign was disappointing as they narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification, but Postecoglou’s debut year was still a success and they were expected to kick on this term.

However, the 2024/25 season has been a huge disappointment for Spurs, who are languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

READ: Premier League signings of the season: Forest, Bournemouth duos make top 10; one ‘Big Six’ player



Injuries have impacted Tottenham more severely than most of their rivals, but they still massively underperformed as Postecoglou has become one of the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

At the beginning of this season, Postecoglou put more pressure on himself, insisting he has always won a trophy in his second season and this would happen at Spurs.

Despite this, Spurs have been dumped out of the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, while they trail AZ Alkmaar 1-0 on aggregate heading into their second leg in the Europa League knockout stages on Thursday evening.

Spurs are fancied to go far in the Europa League as their better players are returning from injury, but they have work to do in the second leg if they are to reach the quarter-finals of the competition.

MORE SPURS COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Premier League prize money calculated ahead of final TV games announcement

👉 Who will be the next manager of Tottenham after Ange Postecoglou?

👉 Man Utd, Spurs ‘first and foremost’ for Inter boss with PL pair ‘ready’ for ‘another bench revolution’

A new report from Football Insider claims to have ‘revealed’ Tottenham’s ‘sack decision’ with a ‘key day’ approaching.