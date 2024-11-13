According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur have set their ‘priority target’ for the 2024/25 season and it ‘would be a blow’ for Ange Postecoglou if he fails.

The former Celtic boss took over at Tottenham ahead of the 2023/24 campaign and he was lauded at the start of last season as he overhauled their style of play following Antonio Conte’s dour spell in the dugout.

Under Posteocoglou, Spurs struggled during the run-in as they missed out on the Champions League but it was still a successful debut season for the Aussie.

However, Tottenham have endured a frustrating start to the 2024/25 season as they have five wins, one draw and five losses in their eleven Premier League matches. Their run of results after the October international break was a mixed bag as they beat Man City and Aston Villa but lost against Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town.

This leaves Spurs tenth in the Premier League and Postecoglou is currently the fifth-favourite to be the next manager sacked.

A new report from Football Insider claims Spurs have set their ‘priority target’ for this season as they ‘expect to return to the Champions League’ this term.

Postecoglou is said to have ‘plenty of credit in the bank’, but it ‘would be a blow’ if Spurs miss out on the Champions League.

‘The Australian has plenty of credit in the bank with club chiefs after his first season in charge at Spurs, which saw the club finish fifth. ‘He has spoken publicly about his vision of winning a trophy with the Lilywhites, but it is believed Champions League qualification is the ‘priority for the club. ‘Sources say missing out on Europe’s premier club competition would be a “blow” for the manager’s long-term future – with his contract set to run until June 2027.’

A former Chelsea boss is the current favourite to replace Postecoglou, but The Evening Standard correspondent Dan Kilpatrick has provided an insight into “what Daniel Levy and the board are thinking” and insists they are “committed to seeing this through”.

“So, I don’t know what Levy and the board are thinking. To be honest, I think all the noises from the club, that they sort of accept that this is a medium-term venture,” Kilpatrick said on the Tottenham Way podcast.

“I mean, they’ve talked about being successful in the here and now, but they’ve also talked about building a squad, that they want to be successful in four or five years’ time.

“And that’s been obvious in the age profile of the players they’ve signed, the three teenagers over the summer, two more coming next year.

“So, I think that there is a kind of commitment to see this through, or at least keep saying where it goes. But again, I can understand anyone associated with Spurs who’s losing a bit of patience or getting frustrated.”