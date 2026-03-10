According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur have only been able to draw up a list of nine players they want ‘to keep’ beyond this season.

Spurs find themselves in a dire situation as they are only one point clear of the relegation zone in the Premier League with nine games of the campaign remaining.

Head coach Igor Tudor has been drafted in to replace Thomas Frank, tasked with guiding Spurs to safety after a positive short-term impact at Juventus and other clubs.

However, the north London club have arguably looked worse under Tudor, who has lost his first three games in charge, than Frank. They remain winless in the Premier League this year.

Spurs have a distraction of a Champions League round of 16 first leg against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night, but they return to Premier League action on Sunday as they visit Liverpool.

Regardless of whether they survive in the Premier League, there is set to be big changes at Spurs in the summer.

A new report from The Telegraph has revealed details about Tottenham’s ‘plan’ to overhaul their squad in the summer, with most of their players at risk of being offloaded.

As per the report, Spurs have drawn up a nine-man list of players they want ‘to keep’ heading into next season.

‘[Spurs] accept that the squad needs an overhaul, with a greater focus on experience, leadership and character in their recruitment. ‘Those whom Tottenham would ideally like to keep are thought to include Micky van de Ven, Dominic Solanke, Conor Gallagher, Mohammed Kudus, Xavi Simons, youngsters Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall, and James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski, who are both yet to play this season because of injuries. There have, however, been suggestions that Van de Ven could be open to leaving.’

The report also claims that three ‘high-profile’ players could be sold in the summer, with club chiefs ‘open to cashing in’ under the right conditions.

Regarding Tottenham’s revamped transfer policy moving forward, it is also noted that their failed move for Liverpool star Andy Robertson is an ‘example’ of their ‘future strategy’.

The report says the club will be looking to recruit ‘players in their mid-20s and over’, with Robertson said to be deemed as ‘the type of player they believe could make a difference – on the pitch and off it’.

Spurs could yet rekindle a move for Robertson in the summer as the Liverpool defender is yet to pen a contract extension beyond the end of this season.

