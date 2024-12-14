Former Tottenham man ‘not convinced’ 23 G/A star will be safe from summer ‘clearout’

Former Tottenham scout Bryan King feels that a Tottenham man with 23 goals and assists since joining the club could be part of a summer “clearout” at the club.

Spurs’ up and down form has been a feature of their last few seasons. It is emblematic of the club to pull off a remarkable result and then falter over the next game or so.

Indeed, they have not won a game in any competition since thrashing Manchester City 4-0 in the Premier League on November 23, and sit 12th in the league table as a result.

In that game, midfield man James Maddison scored a brace and looked untouchable. In the five games since, he has contributed a single assist, with his tallies for the season at five goals and five assists now.

Former Tottenham scout King feels the Englishman might not survive a summer clearout, with some other big names potentially culled, too.

“[Yves] Bissouma is playing regular football in the Premier League. Therefore, Tottenham will certainly at least want the fee back that they paid for him. I would say that they might be prepared to let him go for somewhere between £25-35million,” King told Tottenham News.

“I think Richarlison might join him as well, and I’m not 100 per cent convinced that Maddison won’t also be part of the summer clearout at Tottenham.”

MORE ON SPURS FROM F365:

👉 Under-pressure Ange double downs on criticism of ‘shirking’ Timo Werner

👉 Man Utd ’embarrassment’ branded ‘a baby’ and ‘nastily’ tipped to join Tottenham

👉 Spurs are exciting?! Make that ‘exhausting’ if you are a fan under Postecoglou

Richarlison’s sale seems fair enough, but Maddison has been directly involved in 23 goals for Spurs in a season and a half. When his day comes, he is close to unplayable.

His day may not come as consistently as some of the best players in the Premier League, but that is true of almost all of the Spurs squad, so if they’re looking to axe players like that, there are surely better places to start than with Maddison.

READ MORE: Tottenham ‘tempt’ PL manager with three ‘big factors in his favour’ amid Postecoglou ‘faith update’