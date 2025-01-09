Tottenham closing in on 11-goal striker as promise made to secure big switch

Tottenham are reportedly close to agreeing personal terms with Randal Kolo Muani, after telling the Paris Saint-Germain striker there will be a place for him in the side.

Spurs are one of a number of Premier League sides who have taken an interest in Kolo Muani. It comes after reports that PSG are willing to let him leave on loan.

He has been offered just 350 minutes of Ligue 1 action this season, directly contributing to three goals in that time.

Though Premier League rivals are giving Spurs competition, TBRFootball reports they are ‘close to agreeing personal terms’ with Kolo Muani.

In fact, they are reportedly hopeful the work they have done on the deal so far can see the it over the line ‘this week’. It’s said Tottenham have been pushing ‘really hard’ to agree terms with the striker.

Discussions are said to have been fruitful, and the terms are now ‘all but agreed’.

The promise Tottenham are said to have made could have pushed things over the line. Indeed, the report states they have offered Kolo Muani a place in Ange Postecoglou’s lineup.

So far this season, the most minutes for Tottenham attackers have been given to Dejan Kulusevski, Dominic Solanke and Brennan Johnson.

The former has also played a lot in midfield, boosting his numbers. Heung-min Son is a notable absence from that top three, and it’s speculated that Kolo Muani could challenge the South Korean for minutes, given his ability to play wide out left.

The report also details that Tottenham and PSG are yet to commence talks, but it’s known that the French side are willing to let Kolo Muani leave on loan, though they would like an obligation for him to be bought to be included.

According to the report, Spurs would be open to that once performance-based targets have been reached, with the club feeling the striker can lead them into a new era.

