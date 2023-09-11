Tottenham will ‘complete deal this week’ for defender as they beat Man City, PSG and Bayern to ‘wonderkid’

Tottenham are on the verge of signing Luka Vuskovic from Croatian side Hajduk Split as “final details” are hashed out, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Spurs offloaded Davinson Sanchez to Galatasaray a week ago, while other centre-backs Joe Rodon and Japhet Tanganga left north London on loan for the season.

And now Tottenham are in the advanced stages of bringing in young Hajduk Split centre-back Vuskovic on a permanent deal with transfer expert Romano insisting the transfer is an imminent ‘here we go’.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Fantastic news for Tottenham fans as the club is closing in on the signing of Croatian wonderkid defender Luka Vuskovic. Born in 2007, this centre-back looks an exciting signing for the future for Spurs.

“Many other clubs also tried to approach Hajduk Split over Vuskovic, with interest last January, February, and March, as I reported across my platforms at that time, but now we have an imminent ‘here we go’ for Vuskovic to go to Tottenham. The deal is nearly ready, a decision has been made, with Vuskovic only wanting to go to Tottenham – it was impossible to change his mind.

“Spurs have been monitoring him for more than one year, but I can also reveal that Vuskovic was in the list of five European top clubs including Manchester City, PSG and Bayern… and one more.

“The two clubs are now finalising the deal, it’s just about final details and documents now, and then Vuskovic can have his medical and sign his contract. It’s imminent now, I expect Spurs to complete the deal this week – this talented young centre-back will 100% be a Spurs player.”

James Maddison has been brilliant in his first four Premier League matches for Tottenham, contributing two goals and two assists, and Sky Sports pundit Lee Hendrie admits the England international has proven him wrong.

Hendrie said on Sky Sports News: “I was a bit sceptical of Maddison, I’m not going to lie. I think he’s a fantastic talent, I really do.

“I think he’s been stood still, maybe a little bit too comfortable at Leicester. I feel he had to make that move but I think this season, he looks like he’s got to that stage where I think the penny has dropped for him a little bit.

“He’s looked at the likes of Grealish, Foden and that attacking flair in the England squad. All of a sudden, he’s back to light.

“He’s enjoying his football, when you’re enjoying your football things like this come off and it seems to happen naturally.

“He looks fit, he looks sharp. But I want to see him coming up against the top-calibre clubs where he can do and prove that against them. I think he should be doing that.”