Tottenham ‘set’ to ‘complete’ Frank deal; Ornstein reveals reason for ‘hold up’ amid ‘awkward roadblock’

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur are ‘set to complete’ a deal to appoint Brentford boss Thomas Frank after ‘hitting an awkward roadblock’.

Frank quickly emerged as the frontrunner to replace Ange Postecoglou after Spurs announced the former head coach’s inevitable exit earlier this month.

It was widely reported that the former Celtic boss would be sacked ‘regardless’ of the Europa League outcome, with their win over Manchester United deemed not enough to save his job after Tottenham finished 17th in the Premier League.

Once his exit was formalised, Spurs stepped up their interest in Frank after also being linked with Marco Silva, Oliver Glasner and Andoni Iraola.

Earlier this week, a report revealed that Frank had reached an ‘agreement’ with Spurs, who still needed to come to terms with Brentford for the Danish head coach, who has a £10m release clause.

On Thursday, a report from talkSPORT revealed Spurs had ‘hit an awkward roadblock’ in talks with Brentford and this centred on the ‘tug-of-war’ over highly-rated coach Justin Cochrane.

Brentford ‘wanted’ to keep Cochrane and even ‘shortlisted’ him as a potential replacement for Frank, who has been pushing for the coach to follow him to Spurs.

Shortly after this update emerged, The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed Spurs are ‘set’ to ‘complete’ a deal for Frank as they are ‘to seal the appointment after managing to secure the highly-rated Justin Cochrane as his assistant’.

The report adds:

‘Spurs agreed terms with Frank following the departure of Ange Postecoglou and contacted Brentford earlier this week to hold talks relating to compensation and staff. ‘The deal was held up by the situation of Cochrane, who Brentford wanted to keep and had admiration from elsewhere — but he decided to join Tottenham.’

More to follow…