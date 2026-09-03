Tottenham to complete major sale within 24 hours after mega-money deal agreed – sources

Tottenham are poised to offload an underperforming star for a handy fee within the next 24 hours, with a lucrative agreement on personal terms already struck.

Spurs presided over one of the most chaotic transfer windows in recent memory, culminating in a rather unspiring double raid on Chelsea for Tosin Adarabioyo and Mykhailo Mudryk (loan).

Mudryk rounded out the revamp in the final third, with Savio signed to play on the right wing and Omar Marmoush up front.

And with Dominic Solanke still on the books too, and no European football this season, third-choice frontman, Richarlison, will barely kick a ball if sticking around.

The English window has closed, though the one in Turkey remains open until September 4.

Roberto De Zerbi has publicly confirmed the Brazilian, 29, has asked to leave Tottenham on multiple occasions this summer.

Over the past 24 hours, Richarlison agreed lucrative personal terms with Turkish side Trabzonspor – where Mohamed Salah plays – with the striker primed to treble his salary if completing the move.

Fabrizio Romano wrote on X: ‘BREAKING: Richarlison has agreed to join Trabzonspor with salary agreed, x3 more than what he currently earns at Tottenham.

‘Spurs rejected two bids worth £15m and £20m; new proposal anticipated soon. Trabzonspor want Richy as priority.’

Trabzonspor have seen two bids for Richarlison turned down so far, with the first worth £15m and the second elevated up to £20m.

According to our colleagues over on TEAMtalk, the expectation is Trabzonspor do return with a decisive third bid, and this is now a deal that will be made.

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Trabzonspor will sign Richarlison from Tottenham – sources

Their insider, Fraser Fletcher, wrote: ‘Tottenham are keen to offload the Brazilian, with Roberto De Zerbi not eager to keep a player who has already asked to leave – as the manager has admitted publicly.

‘After recent arrivals in north London, namely Spurs’ signing of Omar Marmoush, Richarlison has slipped further down the pecking order. Sources are confident he will be a Trabzonspor player within the next 24 hours.’

Doubling down on the claim Trabzonspor will seal a club-to-club agreement with Spurs, Fletcher went on to add: ‘De Zerbi’s stance has been consistent: players who want to leave must bring an “economic solution.”

‘Spurs would rather cash in than keep an unhappy forward. The remaining issue is the fee, not the player’s willingness.

‘If Trabzonspor raise their bid to a level Tottenham will accept, the move can be finished quickly. Sources around the deal believe that is close.’

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