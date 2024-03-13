Tottenham confident in move for breakout La Liga winger as second attacker signing edges closer

Nico Williams' potential arrival at Tottenham will have no bearing on Timo Werner's future, with the club looking to sign him either way

Tottenham have reportedly been ‘given confidence’ that transfer target Nico Williams is ‘open to testing himself’ after making checks on his availability, and that move will have no bearing on the future of Timo Werner.

Williams has been one of the breakout stars in La Liga in the past couple of seasons. Indeed, last term, the winger scored six league goals alongside five assists after not having a single goal contribution the campaign prior.

He’s continued his good form this season, with three goals and eight assists in La Liga as well as a crazy three goals and four assists in five Copa del Rey games.

As a result of his consistent performances over the past couple of seasons, some big sides are keen on him. Chelsea, Aston Villa and Liverpool are among the linked sides, as are Tottenham.

A report from GIVEMESPORT states Spurs have been ‘given confidence’ that Williams is ‘open to testing himself in new surroundings next season’ after making ‘early checks on his availability and eagerness to head to the Premier League’.

The winger is protected by a £43million release clause – a figure Tottenham are said to be ‘intrigued by’.

While there is interest from other sides, they deem the figure ‘helpful and reasonable’ in their pursuit of Williams, and could therefore be pushed to trigger the release of the Spaniard.

It might be thought the signing of a winger – Williams’ career appearances have been split between the left and right wings – could ensure Tottenham loanee Werner is not signed.

The north Londoners have the option to buy him at the end of his loan period – in which he has scored twice and assisted twice – for just £15million, but a new signing could potentially mean he’s not signed.

According to GIVEMESPORT, that is not the case. Indeed, the report states Williams’ potential arrival is ‘unlikely to have an impact’ on the signing of the German, as Ange Postecoglou is ‘likely to take advantage’ of the buy option.

Given how Werner has started his time with Spurs, that’s not a surprise, and the more options the club has up top, the more chance they might have of having a good crack towards the top of the table in coming seasons.

READ MORE: Tottenham could receive Arsenal helping hand in pursuit of £60m-rated Prem attacker in Man Utd blow