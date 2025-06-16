According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur are ‘growing in confidence’ as they look to sign a Premier League winger also linked with Manchester United.

Spurs got the better of Man Utd during the 2024/25 campaign, winning all four of their meetings against the Red Devils.

Their most important victory over Man Utd came in the Europa League as Spurs deservedly beat their Premier League rivals 1-0 to secure a trophy, Champions League qualification and a significant cash injection.

The north London outfit are also looking to best Man Utd in the transfer market as the two teams are interested in a couple of the same targets.

Spurs have turned their attention to signing a winger after landing Mathys Tel on a permanent deal as Thomas Frank‘s first signing.

Recent reports have indicated that the two Big Six clubs are leading the race for Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo after he scored 20 Premier League goals during the 2024/25 campaign.

Mbeumo has reserved praise for new Spurs boss Frank in a new interview. He said: “It’s been my best season so far in the Premier League.

“And even collectively, I think we did play very good games. I think we’ve been unlucky to chase the Europe spot, but I think it’s been a fantastic season.

“[Thomas Frank] has done so much for me. He literally trusted me from the start. I think he developed the team so well. He developed me as a human and a player as well. So I can only wish him all the best, and I’m sure he’s going to do well.

“I think he knows everything. He’s really smart. He knows where he wants to bring the team, how he wants to play. I think he’s been fantastic for Brentford.”

Spurs would have hoped that the appointment of Frank would boost their chances of appointing Mbeumo, but a report from journalist Fraser Fletcher for our pals at TEAMtalk claims he has ‘made his Man Utd verdict clear’ as he still ‘prefers’ the Red Devils over the Europa League winners.

Still, TEAMtalk have good news for Spurs as they are ‘growing in confidence of striking a deal’ to sign Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo, who has also been linked with Man Utd as an alternative amid a £70m hijack attempt for the Brentford star.

Tottenham are said to have ‘cranked up talks for the explosive winger’ as Mbeumo ‘continues to prioritise Man Utd’.

