Lucas Bergvall and Sandro Tonali have been linked with summer moves.

Tottenham are looking to wrap up a deal to sign Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali this week, according to reports.

Spurs are looking to bring in at least one new midfielder this summer with Roberto De Zerbi’s side not wasting any time to improve their squad.

Tottenham have already secured four deals with Andy Robertson, Marco Senesi and Martin Dubravka arriving on free transfers, while Jan Paul van Hecke has joined for £52m.

Newcastle midfielder Tonali seems to be one of their next major targets, while they are still pursuing a move for West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes, but that deal is being complicated by strong interest from Manchester United.

In a bold update over the weekend, Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla insisted that a deal for Tottenham to sign Tonali is all but finalised.

Pedulla wrote on his website: ‘Tottenham are finalising the Sandro Tonali deal with Newcastle, breaking the £100 million mark for the player.

READ: Transfer rumour ranking: Arsenal, Chelsea not serious over Newcastle, Sunderland skippers

‘The agreement with Tonali and his entourage was reached some time ago, a step up from the £8 million plus a couple of bonuses agreed last October when he renewed his contract with Newcastle until June 30, 2029.

‘Now we’re trading in double figures: £12-13 million fixed base per season plus generous bonuses.

‘All that remains is to wait for the deal to be finalised.’

And now Sport Mediaset have claimed that Tottenham are ‘confident’ that they can complete a deal to sign Tonali from Newcastle by the end of this week.

The report wrote: ‘Sandro Tonali has reached an agreement with Tottenham on a six-year contract worth €12 million, including bonuses. As revealed by our Orazio Accomando, however, an agreement has yet to be reached between Spurs and Newcastle , with whom there is a gap between supply and demand. Tottenham, however, are confident and hope to close the deal this week.’

New bid for Tottenham star ‘likely from Nottingham Forest’

Speaking on the Tuttomercatoweb podcast, another Italian journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio, has revealed that Spurs have rejected a €50m bid for in-demand midfielder Lucas Bergvall, “likely from Nottingham Forest”.

READ: Man Utd begin ‘formal talks’ to sign Fernandes despite ‘done deal’ to Tottenham claims

Di Marzio said: “Bergvall, a Tottenham player who will perhaps find less playing time with all those signings, is working with his entourage to leave.

“He’s a player you think: “I’ll go there, maybe I’ll take him on loan, offer €30m, offer €35m and they’ll give him to me,’ but Napoli, who are among the most interested teams in Italy, have made an effort to understand and thought perhaps, at most, they could land him with €40m.”

Di Marzio added: “Instead, Tottenham recently rejected €50m, likely from an English club, likely Nottingham Forest. And I don’t think they’ll go below that threshold. It will always take €50m or more.”

READ NEXT: Tottenham insider backs De Zerbi to land Dembele 2.0 after Tonali deal