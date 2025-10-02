Sources reveal two things which would convince ENIC to sell Tottenham after huge bid

Tottenham owners ENIC would consider selling part of the Premier League club if a potential buyer valued the club at £4.5billion, according to reports.

Spurs released a statement on August 7 insisting that the club was not for sale and that they had “unequivocally rejected” two expressions of interest.

Since then, The Sun has claimed that a US consortium led by tech entrepreneur Brooklyn Earick has launched a £4.5billion attempt to buy the north London club.

Earick and the 12 other investors are ‘offering £3.3bn to buy out the entire club from owners ENIC and the Lewis family’ and will ‘set aside a further £1.2bn’ for transfer fees to improve Thomas Frank’s squad.

A source told The Sun late last month: “Brooklyn and his team think everything is in place at Tottenham already.

“Spurs has a world class stadium and training ground, the infrastructure is all in place.

“But with the investment they are ready to make, it will be the final step to turn the club into winners on the pitch as well.”

After using Rothschild to help with a potential takeover, a club spokesperson told The Athletic that they had now ended their relationship in a further sign that the club is not for sale.

The spokesperson said: “We’re grateful for the support of Rothschild in recent years. However, given the club is not for sale, we mutually agreed there is no longer a role for them and have mutually ended the mandate.”

But Football Insider insists that there is a chance of a sale but that majority shareholders ENIC ‘will only consider selling a stake in the club at a valuation of around £4.5billion’.

The report adds: ‘Sources say Tottenham’s owners would only be open to offers that value the club at up to £4.5bn, while the profile of any potential investor is also believed to be an important factor.’

Tottenham have drawn three of their last four matches in all competitions after being held 2-2 by Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League on Tuesday, with their only win coming against Doncaster Rovers in the League Cup.

On conceding first and then coming back to equalise in three of their last four matches, Tottenham boss Frank said: “That can be for various reasons. I think against Wolves we had no problem controlling in the beginning, I think we were by far the best team against Wolves in the first half.

“I think Brighton was a different game, I think also we were by far the best team in the first half, we just conceded one fairly well played goal and as we talk about again, a goal we shouldn’t have conceded. Today I felt we struggled in the first half.

“I think that’s the only time we struggled in the three games against a very good Bodo team. Up here, a lot of teams will struggle when they play against them here, so it’s just fair play to Bodo.”