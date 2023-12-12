Tottenham ‘consider’ stealing £50m star from rivals Chelsea as replacement for ‘top Barcelona target’

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur are ‘considering Giovani Lo Celso’s future’ amid interest from La Liga giants FC Barcelona.

Lo Celso’s time at Spurs appeared to be over heading into this season after spending the last 18 months on loan with Spanish outfit Villarreal.

But Ange Postecoglou‘s arrival has afforded the midfielder a fresh start and he has made the most of this opportunity in recent weeks.

The Argentina international has featured prominently for Spurs in recent weeks and he scored against Aston Villa and Manchester City.

But the midfielder is out of contract in 2025 and he is reportedly being targeted by Barcelona boss Xavi ahead of the winter transfer window.

A recent report from Sky Sports claimed: ‘Barcelona manager Xavi wants the club to sign Tottenham’s Giovani Lo Celso in the January transfer window.

‘The need for a player of Lo Celso’s profile has been heightened by an injury to Gavi. The request is actually considered a test of how much support Xavi has among the Barca hierarchy.

‘Xavi identified Lo Celso as a top target in the summer but both the player and Tottenham were keen for him to stay.’

An update has now been provided by 90min. They claim ‘Tottenham are weighing up their options regarding the future of Lo Celso, who is a target for Barcelona during the January transfer window’. They explain.

’90min understands Postecoglou is appreciative of Lo Celso’s talent and is fine with him staying, but the club are keeping their options open and are continuing to explore moves for other midfielders, such as Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher. ‘Lo Celso’s contract runs until 2025 and Tottenham are wary that offering him a new one would represent a big commitment they are perhaps not yet ready to make. He has missed approximately 53 matches for Spurs through injury since joining and other clubs are interested in his services. ‘Barcelona are scouring Europe for midfield reinforcements after Gavi was ruled out for the rest of the season with ACL and meniscus injuries, though it is more likely they will enter the loan market. Lo Celso is on their shortlist of options and they have spoken with his representatives about a move.’

FEATURE: Top 10 unlikely Premier League title tilts features Leicester fairytale and inevitable collapses from Spurs and Arsenal

Regarding Conor Gallagher, it is being reported that Chelsea are ‘considering a shock sale’ after he was linked with a £50m move to Tottenham in the summer.

Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino is keen to sign a striker in January and he’s aware that he may need to sell players before he can buy.

Gallagher has captained Chelsea on several occasions this season but his long-term future is in doubt as his current contract is due to expire in 2025.