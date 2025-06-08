Tottenham consider ‘unlikely move’ for Newcastle boss as ‘blame game’ takes hold

Daniel Levy will be driving a hard bargain for any player sales i.n the summer

Tottenham have weighed up an ‘unlikely move’ to replace Ange Postecoglou with Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe, according to reports.

Spurs revealed on Friday that they had sacked Postecoglou despite the Australian winning the club’s first silverware in 17 years.

Postecoglou has given the new manager a perfect start with their Europa League glory last month providing Tottenham with Champions League football next season.

But their terrible form in the Premier League this season could not be ignored with Tottenham finishing 17th in the table with just 38 points from 38 matches.

A statement from Tottenham read: “We are extremely grateful to Ange for his commitment and contribution during his two years at the club.

“Ange will always be remembered as only the third manager in our history to deliver a European trophy, alongside legendary figures Bill Nicholson and Keith Burkinshaw.

“However, the board has unanimously concluded that it is in the best interests of the club for a change to take place.”

The latest reports claim that Brentford boss Thomas Frank is out in front as Tottenham look at different options to replace Postecoglou.

BBC Sport reporter Sami Mokbel has revealed that Newcastle boss Howe has been under ‘consideration’ at Tottenham, while a return for Mauricio Pochettino looks tricky.

Mokbel wrote: ‘It is understood consideration was given to the prospect of making an unlikely move for Eddie Howe, but Newcastle’s qualification for the Champions League would, you imagine, nip that in the bud.

‘A return for Mauricio Pochettino would have significant support from fans but is a move that comes with a number of obstacles.

‘Pochettino is managing the United States, who will co-host next year’s World Cup, and it would take a compensation package described to BBC Sport as one of the “biggest in football history” to release him.’

Mokbel also revealed that Tottenham sources have told him that club’s terrible injury record this season ‘has been at the centre of some friction between members of the coaching team and medical and strength and conditioning staff over the course of the season’ with everyone playing the ‘blame game’.

Former Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson reckons Brentford boss Frank would deserve a move to a bigger club after spending years in west London.

Robinson told Football Insider: “I’d like Thomas Frank. I think he’s an outstanding character.

“I think he deserves an opportunity at the top level. I think he’s loyal to Brentford. The things you hear about him, the two times that I’ve met him in a media capacity, I’ve been thoroughly impressed with him, the way that he handles himself.

“And when you listen to what the Brentford players say about him personally, knowing them individually, knowing their families, and the relationship that he has with his players, I think he would be a good fit.”