Tottenham have added Barcelona forward Raphinha to their list of options to improve their attack, according to reports.

Spurs stayed up by the skin of their teeth at the end of last season as a 1-0 win over Everton on the final day of the campaign secured their top-flight status for another year.

And the Tottenham hierarchy are determined not to find themselves in the same position again next season by making six new signings.

Spurs flew out of the blocks this summer and have already signed Andy Robertson, Martin Dubravka and Marcos Senesi on free transfers, while they have also spent £237m on Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke.

Tottenham are not done there either with at least two, maybe three, other new players set to come through the door before the end of the transfer market.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side are now concentrating on bringing in attacking players with Fabrizio Romano recently revealing the latest on their interest in Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo and Manchester City’s Savinho.

READ: Liverpool tipped to sell Gakpo for £70m; ‘not happy’ Reds teammate to push for summer exit

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Cody Gakpo is a target for Tottenham. He’s a name I’ve been mentioning here several times for Tottenham Hotspur — I told you, keep an eye on Cody Gakpo, because Gakpo is a target for Tottenham.

“They’ve had contacts with the agency representing Gakpo. Tottenham like the player and believe he could be the right addition for Roberto De Zerbi. Now it depends on the price. So these two stories — Barcola-Liverpool and Gakpo-Tottenham — really depend on the price, because Liverpool are not pushing Gakpo out. Liverpool are very happy with Cody Gakpo.

“So the only way to change the story and let Gakpo go to Tottenham is if Liverpool open the door — because so far, Liverpool have never wanted to open that door. Even during the World Cup and through July, Liverpool were insisting on keeping Gakpo.

“The only way to open the door is if Tottenham present a really good financial proposal. In that case, if the player wants to go, that could change Liverpool’s stance. So let’s follow the Gakpo story.

READ: Former Tottenham scout questions transfer fee for forward who ‘could hardly get in’ Spurs’ team

“But Liverpool are not pushing the player out, so let me be clear: this is not a guaranteed deal. It’s something that is being discussed, but it’s not guaranteed, because for Liverpool, Gakpo is still an important player.

“This would be in addition to Savinho. Savinho wants to go to Tottenham. He’s a top target for Tottenham. Savinho is pushing to go to Tottenham — he’s told Manchester City to let him go.

“Exclusive update for the week: Tottenham remain in conversation with Man City for Savinho. So it’s done for Savinho — it will be Savinho and one more.”

And now reports in Spain claim that Tottenham are preparing for failing on both fronts with Spurs ‘cooking up’ a deal for former Leeds United star Raphinha.

With Liverpool not too keen on allowing Gakpo to leave this summer, the report in Spain adds: ‘Faced with this impasse, Raphinha’s name has emerged. The Brazilian is another alternative being considered in London. His intensity matches De Zerbi’s style, as does his ability to score, assist, and work off the ball. Furthermore, he already has Premier League experience from his time at Leeds. From a sporting perspective, he would be an extraordinary addition, although turning that interest into a real deal seems even more difficult.

‘Raphinha has no intention of leaving Barcelona. He feels important within the team and wants to continue wearing the Blaugrana jersey. He hasn’t asked to listen to offers nor expressed any doubts about his future. Tottenham could keep him on their shortlist, but they would first need to convince the player. Currently, that scenario seems very unlikely. The Brazilian believes his future remains at Barça.’

READ NEXT: Huge Tottenham transfer advancing as Romano confirms deal practically done