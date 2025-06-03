Tottenham could reportedly allow for the ‘high-profile departure’ of an iconic player this summer in order to raise funds and reshape their squad for the Champions League.

Spurs had a poor season, but somehow managed to qualify for Europe’s elite competition. The entire success of their season rested on Europa League glory, given they finished 17th in the Premier League.

Though they were very poor in domestic football, they managed to overcome Manchester United 1-0 to secure their place in next season’s Champions League.

As such, they’ll want a much more competitive squad, which won’t be embarrassed in a higher level competition.

As per The Telegraph, Tottenham seek to ‘generate funds and reshape their squad’ ahead of the Champions League campaign, and Son Heung-min could be a ‘high-profile departure’ so that can happen.

Indeed, there’s an opportunity to generate a fee from him, given he has a year left on his contract, and has Saudi Pro League clubs on his tail.

Spurs could have let Son go for free this summer, as his contract would have expired, but the option to extend his deal for a further year was triggered.

That gives them the opportunity to sell him, and it looks as if they are now considering that. It will be a toss up between losing a player who, while ageing, is still a good asset, but could bring in good funds to spend on the next generation.

Indeed, Son was directly involved in 23 goals in all competitions last season, but is now 32, and Tottenham know if they don’t sell him now, they won’t have a chance to do it again.

A sale could be worthwhile if they can finance moves for players who can have a similar impact to what the South Korean has had for the club, but they won’t know if that’s the case until they’ve pulled the trigger.

The report also states that the future of manager Ange Postecoglou is ‘very much in doubt’. The decision on selling Son could come down to who is in charge throughout the summer.

Some managers may feel they can still get good returns out of him, while some might benefit from a fresh start with a new group of players.

