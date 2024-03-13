Tottenham could receive Arsenal helping hand in pursuit of £60m-rated Prem attacker in Man Utd blow

Pedro Neto could be helped into a move to Tottenham by rivals Arsenal

Tottenham achieving Champions League football could help them to snare Pedro Neto, with the Wolves winger keen on playing top European football, so Arsenal could help Spurs to the signing.

Tottenham are one of the leading names pursuing Neto. Of late, TEAMtalk have suggested they are in the mix along with Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle.

However, it’s said the Reds and City are the two clubs most likely to pull off the signing. Both are in the Premier League’s top three at the moment, so it’s not hard to see why they’d have such a good chance of making the move.

Champions League football – which both clubs look sure to grab – could now be a deciding factor on where Neto goes, too.

Indeed, according to Football Insider, Neto is ‘keen to play’ in the elite European competition if he leaves Wolves this summer. Qualification for the tournament will apparently give clubs a ‘huge edge’ on snaring the winger.

It’s also widely believed a fee of £60million will ensure Wolves sell the star.

Tottenham are currently outside the conventional Champions League qualification places, as they’re fifth, while usually it’s the Premier League’s top four that secure their place in the competition.

However, with change to the format coming after the current campaign meaning the two countries whose clubs perform best across European competitions will get an extra spot, Spurs could be in with a chance.

While some English sides already being knocked out is less than ideal for those chances, Arsenal’s progression to the quarter-finals of the Champions League – and the fact they’re one of the favourites – means there’s still hope.

That said, the Gunners could actually help their north London rivals to sign Neto, who looks a good fit given he’s assisted nine Premier League goals this season.

For Manchester United, the winger’s Champions League hopes will be a kick in the teeth. While they have not been named with concrete interest, a recent report stated the Red Devils could join the race for Neto.

But they’re currently six points below Spurs, and the north London outfit have a game yet to play over them. As such, surpassing Ange Postecoglou’s side looks tough, and so, therefore, does convincing Neto to join.

