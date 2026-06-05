It has been claimed that ex-Tottenham Hotspur chief Daniel Levy has ‘agreed’ the sale of 24.99% of his stake in ENIC to a group worth £7bn.

Towards the end of 2025, it was announced that Levy was stepping down from his role as Tottenham’s executive chairman, and now he appears to have taken another step to move away from the Premier League giants completely.

Levy’s exit from the club sparked speculation of a Tottenham takeover, and they several potential investors have been linked with the north London outfit over the past few months.

Now, it has emerged that Levy has agreed to sell most of his stake in ENIC, who are Tottenham’s majority owners, to Eight Sports Capital.

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A spokesperson for Eight Sports Capital Limited said: “We are delighted to have signed this agreement to acquire a significant stake in ENIC.

“We look forward to working with the club’s shareholders, management, staff, players and fans to support Tottenham Hotspur’s continued growth and success.”

This deal would leave Levy with only a 4.88% stake in ENIC, and journalist Ben Jacobs has provided more details on the potential legitimacy of this transaction.

Jacobs said on X: ‘Eight Sports Capital claim to have purchased Daniel Levy’s Spurs stake via an official statement.

‘Levy is yet to confirm and Spurs have not communicated the deal is done yet, but Eight Sports Capital say they have already signed an agreement.’

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Jacobs added: ‘There remains some caution from Spurs over the statement, which has not yet been confirmed by either the club or Daniel Levy.

‘Eight Sports Capital insist a deal is agreed, but several club sources remain in the dark currently as to whether it has actually been signed.’

Group worth £7bn claim to have bought Daniel Levy’s shares

And a report from The Daily Mail‘s Mike Keegan claims ‘a group including a Taiwanese financier worth £7bn claims it has agreed to buy most of Daniel Levy’s stake in Tottenham Hotspur’.

Keegan explained:

‘Daily Mail Sport understands that the group includes Wing Fai Ng and Brooklyn Earich, who both claimed to have failed in previous bids to take over the Premier League outfit. A third person has been added to the mix in the shape of Taiwanese businessman Richard Tsai. ‘Tottenham and representatives for the Lewis family, who own ENIC, have been contacted for comment, as have representatives for Levy. It is thought that officials at the club and within the Lewis family were scrambling to verify the claims which were made in a press release sent to media by global comms firm Sodali.’

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