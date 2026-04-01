De Zerbi tipped to turn former Arsenal captain into star of his new-look Tottenham side

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been linked with a move to Tottenham.

Roberto De Zerbi could turn to former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to add goals to his Tottenham side in the summer.

European football expert Andy Brassell reckons Aubameyang would be a good short-term addition as De Zerbi looks to rebuild Spurs ahead of next season.

The Italian was announced as the new Tottenham head coach on a five-year contract on Tuesday as Spurs brought forward his appointment after interim boss Igor Tudor left by mutual consent.

Tottenham are currently just one point above the relegation zone and face a testing final seven matches in order to save their status as a Premier League football club.

But, looking ahead to the summer, Brassell has identified several players who could improve Tottenham whilst being appealing to De Zerbi.

Argentina international Geronimo Rulli, who worked with De Zerbi at Marseille, is one option to replace Guglielmo Vicario in net at Tottenham.

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Brassell said on talkSPORT: “Geronimo Rulli in goal. He’s a terrific goalkeeper. He’s brilliant with his feet as well, so he’s the best of both worlds.

“Okay, he’s experienced – he’s 33 years old now, but he’s got plenty in the tank.”

He added: “I think he’ll command his box better and he’s way better with his feet, as well as in my view being a better shot stopper than Vicario.”

Micky Van de Ven, Destiny Udogie and Pedro Porro all kept their place in Brassell’s potential XI under De Zerbi, while he opted to put in on-loan youngster Luka Vuskovic to replace wantaway Tottenham captain Cristian Romero.

Lucas Bergvall keeps his place in midfield, while Brassell reckons AC Milan star Adrien Rabiot could join the young Swede as the other holding midfielder in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Brassell said: “I go for Adrien Rabiot because I think there is someone who I think should have played in the Premier League by now anyway.

“You look at the size of him, the physicality of him. He’s developed into such a brilliant player over the last three or four years.

“He always had the talent, but now I think he knows who and what he is, and despite various little ups and downs, he’s been great for Milan this season.”

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Brassell then controversially called for Tottenham to sign former Arsenal captain Aubameyang as a left winger over the summer transfer window.

The European football expert added: “Perhaps a little bit out there for some people, I’d go for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

“He’s going to turn 37 in the summer, so it’s a short-term signing. It would be for a good time rather than a long time.

“He has been so good since he’s left the Premier League.”

Brassell actually thinks Aubameyang is better at Marseille now than when he was scoring for fun at Arsenal, he said: “He was a player who would touch the ball like 10-15 times a game and just really defined himself by his pace and his goals.

“Now he’s still got really good pace actually, not quite what it was when he was 29 obviously, but he’s still quick enough.

“He’s so unbelievably intelligent, he stretches the game by taking the ball down the flanks, he defends really tigerishly. He keeps himself incredibly fit. He scores and creates.

“You look at his assist numbers over the last couple of seasons and they’re absolutely brilliant. For me, he would be a better version of what Randal Kolo Muani should have been for Tottenham.”

Before concluding: “Even though there’s the Arsenal connection and maybe for that reason Aubameyang wouldn’t be open to it.

“But if we’re talking money and affiliation no object I think he’d be a really terrific signing for them.”

Elsewhere, Brassell kept Dejan Kulusevski on the right-hand side in his XI with Xavi Simons playing just behind Tottenham striker Richarlison.

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