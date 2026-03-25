‘No talks’ with Hutter as De Zerbi is ruled out of Tottenham running after Tudor agrees to leave

There are updates on the possibility of Roberto De Zerbi or Adi Hutter taking over from Igor Tudor, who is set to leave Tottenham by mutual consent.

Our friends at TEAMtalk confirmed on Tuesday that Tudor is expected to leave Tottenham ‘by mutual consent’ after their 3-0 defeat to relegation rivals Nottingham Forest over the weekend.

The report added: ‘Sources indicate that Tudor himself is ready to step away following the recent death of his father, Mario, and it is believed both parties have now aligned on a mutual parting of the ways.’

Tudor got off to the worst possible start by losing his first four matches in charge before a draw at Liverpool and a win over Atletico Madrid gave him a glimmer of hope.

However, their embarrassing loss at home to Nottingham Forest has given the club little choice and the decision for the Croatian to step away suits all parties.

Former Marseille and Brighton boss De Zerbi had been mooted as a potential replacement for Tudor but Gianluca Di Marzio has revealed that that the Italian has no interest in taking over this season.

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Italian journalist Di Marzio said: ‘Roberto De Zerbi won’t be returning to the helm immediately, as he intends to stay afloat, at least for this season. Following his split with Marseille, with whom he reached a mutually agreed termination on February 11, rumors swirled about his future, particularly the possibility of taking over at Tottenham Hotspur .

‘For now, however, the coach prefers to wait and calmly evaluate his options at the end of the season. This isn’t a specific rejection of the English club, as other teams have also been interested in him since he was left without a job. His is a confident decision, unrelated to the type of offers he’s received or the clubs that have contacted him. We won’t see him back at work until next season.

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‘After winning the Europa League last season, Tottenham are having another very difficult season in the league, where they sit in 17th place, just one point above the relegation zone. The London club, not surprisingly, had already tried to convince De Zerbi after the dismissal of Thomas Frank. The difficulties didn’t end with the arrival of Tudor, so here’s a second attempt. But the Italian coach has already decided he won’t return to the bench this season, and the reason for his refusal lies in this conviction.’

Former Eintracht Frankfurt head coach Adi Hutter has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham as interim boss, while there have been claims that Spurs have opened talks.

However, Sky Sport Germany insist that there have been “no concrete talks” between the Austrian and the Premier League club.

The report claims: ‘Contrary to reports in the English media, Sky Sport has stated that there have been no concrete talks between Hütter and Tottenham.’