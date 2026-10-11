De Zerbi sack decision made by Tottenham after their winless PL run continues

Tottenham have no intention of replacing Roberto De Zerbi as head coach, according to reports, despite another week without a Premier League win.

Spurs went behind at Old Trafford on Saturday when Bryan Mbeumo put Man Utd ahead on 73 minutes to pile pressure on to De Zerbi’s side.

However, Tottenham showed a bit of steel by coming from behind to salvage a point in second-half injury time when Dominic Solanke bagged an equaliser in a 1-1 draw, despite Spurs earlier going down to ten men when Rodrigo Bentancur was sent off.

Tottenham have endured a tricky start to the season with De Zerbi’s side still winless after six Premier League fixtures, while they remain in the relegation zone despite a point at Old Trafford.

After De Zerbi helped save Tottenham from relegation last campaign, ENIC spent over £300m on new signings to make sure Spurs found themselves well clear of the drop zone this term.

It seems likely that Tottenham will pick up some more results in the coming weeks with two newly-promoted sides in their next five Premier League fixtures.

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There is pressure building on De Zerbi to get that first win of the season but TEAMtalk insists that the Spurs hierarchy are ‘fully behind Roberto De Zerbi and have no plans to make a change in the dugout’.

Internal sources have told TEAMtalk ‘that the club remain convinced the Italian is the right man to lead their project’ and bring their new signings together.

The website adds in their exclusive: ‘Despite the disappointing early results, TEAMtalk understands that there has been no consideration of a managerial change, with Tottenham continuing to support the former Brighton and Marseille boss as he looks to turn the club’s fortunes around.

‘The north London side are also relaxed about De Zerbi’s own commitment to the job, with sources insisting that there are no concerns over the Italian walking away from the project.’

Despite Bentancur being sent off for headbutting Luke Shaw, De Zerbi praised the Tottenham midfielder for showing “character”.

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De Zerbi said: “I kissed Rodrigo, and I said thanks, because it’s clear it’s a mistake from Rodrigo, because it’s not the right reaction in football, but now Tottenham needs to react.

“Sometimes the reactions are not nice, not positive for the team, but I think in that moment, in 10 players, maybe we played with more courage, we played with more energy, and we changed the game.

“From a long time Tottenham played without this blood, this character, and I want it. Now I am the coach, and I want to see this character every game, because Manchester United in the second half showed character, not just the quality.

“Just with the quality, we can’t win the games.With the qualities, with the character, with the right energy, I think we are going to win many games, and we are going to score many goals.”

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