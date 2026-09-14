De Zerbi reign to ‘unravel pretty quickly’ at Tottenham with ‘bully’ outing players

Roberto De Zerbi is already coming under pressure at Tottenham.

Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi has been branded a “bully” with predictions made around his future in north London.

Spurs spent over £300m over the summer as the Tottenham hierarchy did everything to try and give De Zerbi the tools to push up the Premier League.

Back-to-back 17th-placed finishes in the Premier League saw the board take action in the transfer market with big-money deals for Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes, Omar Marmoush, Savinho and others exciting the fanbase.

However, it has been a terrible start to the new Premier League season that has seen Tottenham once again hug 17th position after four matches.

After two defeats to Brentford and Newcastle United to open the season, Tottenham have now drawn their last two matches 0-0 as they are yet to score a goal in the league.

TalkSPORT‘s chief football correspondent Alex Crook feels De Zerbi is “already getting his excuses in” ahead of his tenure at Tottenham potentially unravelling.

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Crook said on the Premier League All-Access Podcast: “I think this is going to unravel pretty quickly for Tottenham and Roberto De Zerbi because he’s already getting his excuses in.

“I think he mentioned the number of passes they played, the number of opportunities they had, and he was basically saying, ‘well, it’s not my fault my team can’t put the ball in the back of the net. We kept a clean sheet, therefore, I’ve done my job.’

“But he is already passing responsibility. He is already outing players like Tel.

“I don’t think this is going to last very long.”

Deeney on Tottenham boss: ‘He stinks to me as a bit of a bully’

Before former Premier League striker Troy Deeney added: “What he is already doing is laying into everybody else, the media the fans and saying, ‘there’s your problem, it’s not me’.

“He stinks to me as a bit of a bully, to be honest.

“Richarlison, who I am not the biggest fan of, is not the same kid I knew at Watford, but he’d been doing alright now.

“He has a bit of fight about him and puts his body around and maybe get a goal.

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“Now, he’s not even in the squad, so Richarlison was a problem, and you made him look silly.

“Now, it’s Tel, and it’s so cheap and easy to find one person and say, ‘you’re the problem.’

“What about [Mateus] Fernandes? The kid you spent £85million on?

“He was f****** mint again, wasn’t he?

“[Sandro] Tonali, who you spent £100m on. Can he pass it and dictate a game?

“What about the winger you brought in [Savio]? Or are you going to just let [Omar] Marmoush keep shooting from 65 yards, so at some point, it’s got to be with the lads.

“I think his ability to self-harm and self-sabotage is going to be the unravelling of this over the next four to five weeks.”

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