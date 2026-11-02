Tottenham: De Zerbi ‘sorry’ over brutal Archie Gray decision as O’Hara makes early Leeds prediction

Archie Gray was hooked at HT of the win over Palace

Roberto De Zerbi has explained why he felt the need to apologise for substituting goalscorer Archie Gray at half-time of Saturday’s win over Crystal Palace, while former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara has already made his prediction for this weekend’s trip to Leeds United.

The Spurs chief brought on Pedro Porro for Gray at half-time during the 2-0 victory over 10-man Palace, despite the makeshift right-back notching the opening goal against the struggling Eagles.

And now De Zerbi has reacted to his decision, explaining how he did not want to take risks, given that Gray had received a yellow card just minutes after Jean-Philippe Mateta’s straight red for the visitors.

With Tottenham in full control against their London rivals, De Zerbi felt the need to take Gray off and give some valuable minutes to the returning Porro.

READ: Tottenham strike gold with ‘sensational talent’ as fan ‘connection’ returns

Indeed, when asked in his post-match press conference if Archie’s substitution was an injury or tactical decision, Roberto replied: “No, the yellow card. I didn’t want to take a risk for another yellow card.

“I’m sorry, because he was playing very well. I explained why I took the decision, but I think it was the right decision in that moment.”

Asked later about Gray’s form this season, he added: “He’s improving a lot. After Manchester United, he’s playing very, very well, as a mature player – also the team.”

O’Hara predicts end to Tottenham winning run

Meanwhile, former Tottenham star Jamie O’Hara has predicted that the club’s three-match winning streak will come to an end at the weekend when De Zerbi’s side head to Elland Road to face Leeds United.

After victories over Coventry, Chelsea and Palace, Spurs are now just three points off fifth-placed Liverpool after climbing off the bottom of the table to currently sit in eighth spot.

O’Hara, however, sees them dropping points when they head to West Yorkshire on Saturday. Speaking live on talkSPORT’s GameDay Phone-In, his co-host Jason Cundy said: “If Spurs are back, you should pick up nine points from the next three games.

“I’ll take seven…” O’Hara responded.

Cundy then followed up with: “Who are you dropping points to?”

READ NEXT: Arsenal finally recognised in Prem team of the season so far alongside Liverpool favourite

O’Hara replied: “Leeds, we’ll draw with them.

“We’ll beat them [Sunderland away].”

Cundy’s response was typical, given his clear dislike of Spurs, as he then fired back: “You have got some front, you don’t learn do you, you hear the same old guff coming out your mouth.”