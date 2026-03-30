‘Do not take that job’ – Roberto De Zerbi warned off Tottenham role for four reasons

Roberto De Zerbi has been linked with a move to Tottenham.

Roberto De Zerbi has been told not to take the Tottenham job for several reasons amid rumours Spurs are working on a deal for him to replace Igor Tudor.

Tottenham announced on Sunday that Tudor had left the club by mutual consent after the Croatian oversaw a nightmare spell in charge.

Tudor lost five, drew one and won one of his seven matches in charge in all competitions with Tottenham just one point above the Premier League relegation zone.

Announcing their decision on Sunday, Tottenham wrote in a statement: ‘We can confirm that it has been mutually agreed for Head Coach Igor Tudor to leave the Club with immediate effect.

‘Tomislav Rogic and Riccardo Ragnacci have also left their respective roles of Goalkeeping Coach and Physical Coach.

‘We thank Igor, Tomislav and Riccardo for their efforts during the past six weeks, in which they worked tirelessly. We also acknowledge the bereavement that Igor has recently suffered and send our support to him and his family at this difficult time.

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‘An update on a new Head Coach will be provided in due course.’

A report in the Daily Mail claimed that Tottenham are ‘trying to convince’ De Zerbi to sign now as permanent head coach rather than waiting until the summer, while another report claims that Italian is now ‘open’ to joining Spurs early.

But Italian journalist Daniele Fisichella has warned De Zerbi against making the move to Tottenham, who are in the middle of a relegation battle and “need somebody from inside the club”.

TalkSPORT host Andy Brassell asked: “Surely De Zerbi doesn’t want to go anywhere near this for the moment, right?”

To which Fisichella replied: “For me, it’s a categorical no. I hope De Zerbi doesn’t take the Spurs job just yet.

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“I do hope Spurs stay up, and West Ham fans can say whatever they want, but I hope they stay up.

“I hope De Zerbi considers the job, thinks about it, and has another go at managing a Premier League club.

“At the moment, with only seven games to go, Spurs would be the wrong choice for De Zerbi.

“They need a caretaker manager. They need somebody from inside the club. They need somebody who is there and can step in straight away.

“They do not need a De Zerbi right now because he needs time, he needs a pre-season.

“He cannot quickly fix a situation that does look bad. I’m afraid for Igor Tudor, things haven’t worked out.

“I was wrong when I said Igor Tudor would fix Tottenham. I clearly underestimated the job. Perhaps I overestimated Tudor in that situation.

“But De Zerbi – no please. Do not take that job.”

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