Bayern Munich attacker Mathys Tel has confirmed what Harry Kane told him about moving to Tottenham after completing a deadline-day move.

Tel, 19, had attracted attention from the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and other clubs but it was Spurs who managed to form a deal.

With less than 500 minutes of action this season, including just two league starts, he was allowed to leave.

Given their poor run of form that has left them languishing in 14th place with 13 defeats, Tel’s versatility in attack is set to be a boost given he plays across the frontline, is eager to play and prove himself and will be given freedom in Ange Postecoglou’s fluid system.

The young attacker arrives on loan until the end of the season and the club have an option to buy him in the summer for a reported fee of £45m.

His teammate at Bayern was Kane, who netted an incredible 280 goals in 435 games for Spurs, and Tel revealed what the England international told him about his former club.

“He told me this is a big club with a lot of very good people, the pitch is very nice, the training centre is very good and if you go there you can enjoy it. Everything was positive from Harry.” Tel said in a video released on social media.

Why Tel didn’t join Man Utd

While a move to Tottenham was completed in the final hours of the window, Tel had been the subject of intense speculation across the past few weeks with other Premier League clubs.

Chelsea had originally registered an interest in what could have been a possible swap deal involving Christopher Nkunku but the German club pulled out of any deal due to their current attacking depth.

The Blues failed to follow up on their interest which allowed the likes of Manchester United to register an interest. With Alejandro Garnacho linked with an exit to Chelsea and Napoli, they were in the running for a move.

However, with no exit for the Argentinian winger, and Bayern demanding a £6.5million loan fee with no option to buy, they pulled out of the deal.

While Spurs had initially been rejected by the young attacker, he made a U-turn with his decision after speaking to Postecoglou over a Zoom video call.

Plus, they were happy to cover the entirety of his wages which helped force the deal through in the final hours of the window.

They had attempted to bring Chelsea’s Axel Disasi to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to help cover for their defensive issues but he rejected them in favour of a move to Aston Villa.

Tel will now be available to jump into the cup action against Liverpool this week but a debut looks more likely for next weekend’s clash with Manchester United.