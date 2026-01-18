According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur have opted ‘to sack’ head coach Thomas Frank as they are ‘accelerating plans’ to bring in a replacement.

Frank was appointed to replace former boss Ange Postecoglou at Spurs, having been tasked to stabilise the club following a chaotic couple of years.

However, Frank has failed in that regard, with Tottenham‘s dire form over the past few months leaving them 14th in the Premier League as the split between club chiefs and supporters remains.

It has been proven to be a mistake to appoint Frank, who has not clicked with supporters, as results have been poor and his style of football has been uninspiring.

On Saturday, Spurs reached a new low as they suffered an embarrassing 2-1 home loss against relegation-threatened West Ham, with Fabrizio Romano confirming after this match that his “job is at serious risk”.

“This is a really terrible moment for Tottenham, even though the club tried to show support for Thomas Frank during the week by appointing John Heitinga, former Ajax manager and former Arne Slot assistant at Liverpool, as part of the backroom staff,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

READ: Who will be next Tottenham manager if (when) Thomas Frank is sacked? Amorim, Maresca in the hunt

“There were positive signals and images of support, but once again Tottenham lost over the weekend, and now the situation is very complicated for Thomas Frank.

“His job is at serious risk, and while Tottenham must decide whether to make a change now or give him time to try to turn things around, the reality is that his position is not safe at this stage.

“Internal talks are taking place, the next hours and days will be crucial, and while Glasner is expected to leave Crystal Palace at the end of the season, Thomas Frank is fighting to keep his job at Tottenham as the club prepares to make a decision very soon.

“Champions League football also plays a role in the timing of Tottenham’s decision, but the key message remains that the situation for Thomas Frank is dangerous and his job is not safe at this moment.”

Now, a report from Football Insider claims Spurs are ‘to sack Frank and appoint a replacement immediately’ as they are ‘accelerating plans’.

READ: F365’s 3pm Blackout: Frank sack imminent and Slot not far behind as Liverpool make unwelcome history



The report explains: ‘Saturday’s defeat and the reaction from Spurs fans is believed to be a “game-changer” for the club’s hierarchy, with chants of ‘sacked in the morning’ ringing out.

‘As a result, work has already begun to identify his successor with both interim and full-time appointments being considered behind the scenes.’

Spurs are already linked with several potential replacements, and talkSPORT are reporting that club legend and current United States boss Mauricio Pochettino is ‘open to a return’.

They said: ‘If Frank is sacked, Spurs would likely appoint an interim manager until the end of the season.

‘It is understood former boss Mauricio Pochettino would be open to a return to the club after leading the USA at this summer’s World Cup.’