Tottenham make decision to ‘sack’ Igor Tudor as Spurs ‘offer’ former boss a temporary role

Igor Tudor is already on the brink at Tottenham.

Tottenham made the decision to sack Igor Tudor after Nottingham Forest scored their third goal as Spurs lost 3-0 on Sunday, according to reports.

Tudor’s side were hammered by their relegation rivals with Igor Jesus, Morgan Gibbs-White and Taiwo Awoniyi scoring the goals for the visitors on a day to forget for Tottenham fans.

Tudor’s time at the club has been a disaster, after replacing Thomas Frank earlier this year, with the Croatian losing five, drawing one and winning one of his seven matches in charge.

The defeat means that Tottenham dropped down to 17th position with Forest now two points ahead of them in the Premier League table and Tudor’s side remain one point ahead of 18th-placed West Ham.

And now an account on X made up of ‘five elite reporters’ and over 700k followers has revealed that Tottenham have made the decision to sack Tudor.

The account wrote: ‘Exclusive. The decision was made after the third Forest goal in today’s Spurs game: Igor Tudor would be sacked tonight. The directors’ area was stunned and one official was heard saying “This can’t carry on. We can’t go down. It will be a disaster” Club statement imminent.’

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The same account also claimed that former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp has been approached by the north London club to take over until the end of the season.

They added: ‘Exclusive. Harry Redknapp has reached out to @SpursOfficial and offered to become temporary manager until the end of the season.’

Former Tottenham midfielder Danny Murphy insists that it is “impossible” for Tudor to stay after losing to Forest with the atmosphere now “deflated and toxic”.

Murphy told Match of the Day: “I think it’s impossible for him to stay. I really do.

“I think it’s really difficult for the players to play in an environment that’s so deflated and toxic.

“The only way you can change that is either winning games which they’re not doing, or change a manager – what the fans want.

READ: Tottenham told to sack ‘worst appointment in history’ Igor Tudor as Carragher slams ‘weak’ defence

“If they keep him in charge – it’s five league games without a win. A new guy comes in, gets one win, all of sudden, it can turn quickly. I think it’s a risk worth taking and I think they’ll take it.

“The players don’t really look like they’re at it. They’ve had a couple of decent performances this week and maybe people thought that the corner had been turned, but confidence was low again after they conceded.

“He made two changes at half-time and that didn’t make them any better. If anything, they got worse as the second half went on.”

Bruno Saltor, who took Tudor’s press conference, insists the Croatian and his coaching staff will be given time by Tottenham to turn things around.

Saltor said: “Yeah, of course, we feel the support of everyone at the club and we’re just focusing on how we can help the players.

“What gives me belief? The last two games, against Liverpool and Atletico Madrid and the first half today. We should’ve been at least 1-0 up. Right now every small detail is going against us. It is about turning it around and that’s what gives us confidence.”

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