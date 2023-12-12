Tottenham defender Udogie reveals ‘big joy’ at signing new long-term contract

Destiny Udogie has signed a new long-term contract with Tottenham, the Premier League club have announced.

The Italian left-back, who has made a huge impression in the first part of the current season, has committed himself to Spurs until 2030.

The 21-year-old joined Tottenham from Udinese in a £15million deal in 2022 but spent last season back on loan with the Serie A club.

He returned to London in the summer and has thrived under new manager Ange Postecoglou, starting 14 of the club’s 16 Premier League games this term.

He also made his Italy debut this autumn and scored his first Spurs goal in the 4-1 victory over Newcastle on Sunday.

Udogie told the club’s website: “I’m happy because I think to be here at this club is a big joy for me, so I’m really happy for this opportunity and it’s a pleasure.

“From the first day I came in, I’ve felt at home.

“There’s just been one objective – to show my best and help the team.

“I’m happy how it’s going but obviously we can do more and I will keep working to do more.”

Postecoglou paid tribute to Tottenham forward Richarlison after his brace downed Newcastle and earned them their first victory since October 27.

Spurs were Premier League leaders at the beginning of November, but had endured a barren run since after a succession of injuries and failed to win any of their last five matches despite taking the lead in each fixture.

It was a different story this time with Postecoglou’s team selection paying dividends with the recalled Richarlison scoring twice after Udogie broke the deadlock in the 26th minute.

Son Heung-min, who was shifted back to left wing, grabbed the fourth after claiming two assists but the night belonged to fit-again Richarlison, who has struggled since his £60million move last year and recently had groin surgery to correct a long-standing issue.

“Yeah, Richy was great, really important,” Postecoglou reflected.

“I thought him and Pape (Sarr) coming in gave us some real energy. We were going to need it today with the midweek fixture (against West Ham) and I thought they did that.

“Obviously for Richy, getting a couple of goals as a striker that was positive for him.

“Richy was important to us at the start of the year too, but he wasn’t fully fit. I think you could tell he was kind of restricted with his movements.

“At times we had to play him out wide just to get him through games. Since he’s come back, it’s fair to say he feels a lot better physically and I think that’s helped him mentally as well.

“Great for him to get two goals today, but it wasn’t just his goals, it was his general work-rate, energy and physicality.”