Tottenham handed critical Dejan Kulusevski boost as date set for return

Tottenham Hotspur are set to be handed a huge lift in their efforts to turn their early-season struggles around, with a fresh report detailing when forgotten man Dejan Kulusevski is poised to return to action.

The Sweden international has not played a game for the club since May 11 2025, after suffering what then Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou described as “just a knock”, 19 minutes into a 2-0 home loss to Crystal Palace.

It turned out that Kulusevski had suffered a serious injury to his right patella, with some speculative reports recently claiming that the 26-year-old might even have to hang up his boots.

However, two surgeries on, Kulusevski has been back in full training with his teammates for around a month, with footage from Tottenham showing him back running again and playing in small-sided games.

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And now a report from The Sun‘s Tom Barclay claims that Kulusevski is making such good progress from the injury that has kept him off the pitch for 501 days and counting, that he should be in contention to be back in the squad by the time Spurs return from the September/October international break.

That means the Swedish playmaker could be on the bench when Tottenham head to Manchester United on October 10 in a game Roberto De Zerbi cannot afford to lose, as the pressure continues to mount on the Italian after the club’s woeful start to the new season.

Indeed, Spurs currently sit bottom of the Premier League table with zero wins from their five outings, despite spending more than £300million on De Zerbi’s squad to bring an end to the club’s domestic struggles of the past two seasons.

Kulusevski a huge miss for Tottenham

Having Kulusveski back in the mix would certainly be a massive help, given his ability to operate either on the right flank or in the No.10 position.

Kulusevski has 55 goal involvements in 146 games in all competitions for Tottenham, having joined from Juventus back in the summer of 2023 after an initial loan stint in north London.

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Spurs’ lack of creativity so far this season has been well-documented and stretches back to the end of last season, after the ACL injury to Dutch star Xavi Simons, while Maddison was also not fit enough to start games after his own ACL recovery issues.

But with Maddison himself now close to being selected in De Zerbi’s starting XI, having impressed in cameos off the bench, bringing Kulusevski back into the fold as well will be a massive boost to Spurs pulling away from the relegation places and climbing the table as quickly as possible.