Tottenham ‘determined’ to complete double Barcelona raid, with problem position to be rectified

Tottenham are reportedly ‘determined’ to get Barcelona youngster Dani Rodriguez and his teammate Pablo Torre through the door, and they have already lodged a £26million bid for the latter.

The early part of the season was very promising for Spurs. After 10 games, they were top of the Premier League, and Ange Postecoglou’s new signings were running the show.

Injuries then sidelined James Maddison and Micky van de Ven in the same game, and a myriad of other problems have meant the north London outfit have fallen off since then.

Still, that new signings had such an impact in the initial stages will be a sign to Postecoglou that more recruitment could help the side to improve even more next term.

According to reports in the Spanish media, the Australian boss is looking to Barcelona for his next two signings.

It’s stated that a ‘tempting offer’ of approximately £26million has been sent to the Catalan club for midfielder Torre – who’s currently on loan at Girona – with Spurs’ ‘interest in strengthening the midfield evident’.

Yves Bissouma has had his critics this season, with Micah Richards hitting out at him for his part in one of the goals in Tottenham’s 4-0 loss to Newcastle last time out for not giving his defence “a bit of protection.”

As such, Torre, who has good statistics in terms of defensive and passing metrics, could be a good player to add into the mix and give competition to him.

It is reportedly unclear whether Spurs’ offer will be enough to convince Barca to sell, but they will be forced to move some assets on this summer, so there’s certainly a chance.

Torre is not the only Barca man Postecoglou is eager to snare – it’s stated he is ‘determined’ to get 19-year-old winger Rodriguez, who can also play in the midfield, thus potentially killing two birds with one stone.

But his attacking talents are what have surely seen him reach the radar of some elite clubs. While Rodriguez is yet to play for Barca’s senior side, he has four goals and three assists from seven games in the UEFA Youth League this term.

While that would suggest he’s in a good environment at Barcelona, there is speculation he could reach an amicable agreement to move on at the end of the campaign, when his contract is up, but the club have the option to extend.

If that’s the case, it could be to the benefit of Tottenham, who could get a supremely talented youngster through the door, potentially alongside another young talent who is already showing his class in senior football.

